Read full article on original website
Related
How long does menopause last? 5 tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world’s population are women or people who menstruate – yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is a significant time of change, it isn’t talked about much, other than as a punchline. This may contribute to keeping it a taboo topic. So, what happens during menopause? How do you know when it is happening to you? And – the thing most women want to know –...
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
psychologytoday.com
Coping With a Post-Holiday Letdown
Post-holiday letdown is a real phenomenon. Seasonal affective disorder may be impacting your well-being. Returning to work may cause you feelings of dread. Consider what you enjoyed about the holidays and see if you can recreate it. It's normal to feel a sense of disappointment and sadness when the holiday...
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Your Limits to Become Limitless
Facing your stressors has been an evidenced-based approach in treating anxiety, and yet most are not willing to face them. Being in hibernation during COVID allowed many of us to avoid our fears and vulnerabilities. To confront your fears, you have to be willing to be vulnerable. A safe place...
psychologytoday.com
What Those With Chronic Pain and Illness Wish Others Knew
It’s important to try to educate others about chronic pain and illness even though your efforts may not always have the desired effect. People who are suddenly faced with ongoing health problems are likely to realize how utterly ignorant they’d been about chronic illness. Finding a measure of...
psychologytoday.com
Grieving With Migraines and Other Chronic Illnesses
Migraines and other chronic illnesses share grief stages and a tendency toward depression. Understanding the fluidity of these stages may help us better cope. Eventually, many of us reach some sort of acceptance or resignation that migraine is and will be a part of our lives. Do we fully understand...
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure?
When you are stressed, your body responds in a couple of ways. Your heart rate and pulse quicken, your muscles tighten, and your blood pressure also rises. Being in a constant state of stress has been linked to the development of high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension. High blood...
Healthline
What Is the Relationship Between AFib and Anxiety?
The symptoms of atrial fibrillation might be mistaken for anxiety and vice versa. Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a common heart condition that affects blood flow in your heart. There might be a relationship between AFib and anxiety disorders. Because AFib can cause heart palpitations, the symptoms might be...
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Adult Children of Gray Divorce Aren't Upset
Adverse childhood experiences can impact health in childhood and adulthood, creating physical and emotional challenges. Some adult children of gray divorce have experienced adverse childhood experiences that caused them trauma. After their parents' divorce, adult children who have endured abuse may feel relieved and free to begin working on healing...
psychologytoday.com
An Examined Life
Talking helps understand one's internal world. Feelings are different from actions. Talking about feelings often replaces action. Psychoanalysis helps one develop mature values and ideals. McWilliams, and is essential to psychic healing. Freud called it "talk therapy," his treatment for working through developmental arrests and the emotional snares of trauma.
NIH Director's Blog
I’m So Stressed Out! Fact Sheet
Infographic to share this information on social media. Feeling overwhelmed? Read this fact sheet to learn whether it’s stress or anxiety, and what you can do to cope. Life can be stressful—you may feel stressed about performance at school, traumatic events (such as a pandemic, a natural disaster, or an act of violence), or a life change. Everyone feels stress from time to time.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Year in Review 2022: Most-Watched Headache and Migraine Expert Interviews
These were the most-watched interviews with experts in headache and migraine that we conducted in 2022, brought to you as part of NeurologyLive®'s Year in Review. In 2022, the NeurologyLive® team spoke with hundreds of people and posted hundreds of hours of interview clips. The staff spoke with neurologists, investigators, advanced practice providers, physical therapists, advocates, patients, pharmacists, and industry experts—anyone involved in the process of delivering clinical care.
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Scrubs Magazine
Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.
Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
Medical News Today
Post-traumatic headache: What to know
A post-traumatic headache (PTH) is a headache that occurs in the days after a head injury, or after regaining consciousness. It is a common complication of traumatic brain injury (TBI), occurring in between 30–90% of cases. This statistic comes from a. Scientists do not fully understand how PTH develops....
Binge-eating disorder is more common than many realise, yet it’s rarely discussed – here’s what you need to know
Television personality, author and hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness recently shared on social media his struggles with his eating and weight after “years of feeling out of control with food”. He described suffering from binge-eating disorder – an eating disorder characterised by consuming large amounts of food with a sense of feeling out of control.
What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally
There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. GettyImages To...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have A Hot Flash?
Hot flashes are the subject of many conversations among women in their forties and fifties. Though women have likely heard about them from older women in the family, there is still an air of mystery surrounding these sudden bursts of heat. Hot flashes are a symptom of both perimenopause and...
Comments / 0