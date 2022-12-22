TUSCON - Sheriff's in Pinal County have been asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. According to authorities, Michael Ruiz (man) allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz (child) in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety. The man is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

