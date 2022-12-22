Read full article on original website
AWC invites the community to Quechan cultural event, Q&A
YUMA - AWC will be hosting an upcoming documentary screening and Q&A presented by Quechan elders Dan Golding and Preston Arrow-weed. The free event is open to the community and will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Arizona Western College Theater, 2020 S. Ave 8E.
Need help with a resume? Yuma Main Library wants to help
YUMA - The main library in Yuma has been sharing with the community how they want to help with resumes. The library has created a workshop, to help with the new year and maybe a new job. On Saturday, January 7th, the Main Library resume workshop will start at 11:00...
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of December 26th
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
Sheriff's asking for help finding missing boy, car found in Yuma
TUSCON - Sheriff's in Pinal County have been asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. According to authorities, Michael Ruiz (man) allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz (child) in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety. The man is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.
