Fri-Sat 7:30PM, Sun. 2:00PM (Feb. 10-26, 2022) The musical "RENT" at The Center for the Arts (110 W. College St., Murfreesboro). Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. This musical take place in the bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Rent is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language. For more information, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit www.BoroArts.org.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO