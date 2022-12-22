ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Linebaugh Public Library Launches its Winter Reading Program

NOTE: Due to the lack of heat in the building, Linebaugh Library had to shut-down early on Monday at 12:45 pm (12/26/2022). (Murfreesboro, TN) Resolve to read! Linebaugh Public Library will hold the fourth annual Harry Nelson Memorial Adult Winter Reading Program from January 22 through March 4, 2023. Linebaugh Library will celebrate with a kickoff event on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jake Leg Stompers will perform prewar roots music from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
"Rent" at the Center for the Arts

Fri-Sat 7:30PM, Sun. 2:00PM (Feb. 10-26, 2022) The musical "RENT" at The Center for the Arts (110 W. College St., Murfreesboro). Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. This musical take place in the bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Rent is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language. For more information, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit www.BoroArts.org.
MTSU names Mark Clark executive director of development

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new...
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MTSU Plays a Large Role in Helping Rutherford County Grow and Plan for More Growth in a Positive Manner

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County continues to be a major stakeholder in the region and is moving towards the position of the number 4-largest county in the state…. That was Dr. Murat Arik, director of the MTSU Business and Economic Research Center and holder of the Jones Chair of Excellence in Regional and Urban Planning.
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
