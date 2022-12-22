Read full article on original website
Linebaugh Public Library Launches its Winter Reading Program
NOTE: Due to the lack of heat in the building, Linebaugh Library had to shut-down early on Monday at 12:45 pm (12/26/2022). (Murfreesboro, TN) Resolve to read! Linebaugh Public Library will hold the fourth annual Harry Nelson Memorial Adult Winter Reading Program from January 22 through March 4, 2023. Linebaugh Library will celebrate with a kickoff event on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jake Leg Stompers will perform prewar roots music from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
"Rent" at the Center for the Arts
Fri-Sat 7:30PM, Sun. 2:00PM (Feb. 10-26, 2022) The musical "RENT" at The Center for the Arts (110 W. College St., Murfreesboro). Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. This musical take place in the bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Rent is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language. For more information, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit www.BoroArts.org.
Madison community ready for its Renaissance
East of Interstate 65 and along the Cumberland River sits a community looking to realize its potential.
MTSU names Mark Clark executive director of development
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new...
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
Wedgewood-Houston dive bar is home to locals and celebrities alike
You can find Santa at his "home" nestled in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.
MTSU Plays a Large Role in Helping Rutherford County Grow and Plan for More Growth in a Positive Manner
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County continues to be a major stakeholder in the region and is moving towards the position of the number 4-largest county in the state…. That was Dr. Murat Arik, director of the MTSU Business and Economic Research Center and holder of the Jones Chair of Excellence in Regional and Urban Planning.
3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award
Earlier this month, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards. These awards highlight the... The post 3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award appeared first on Outsider.
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother...
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
The White Alligator Added to Lineup at The Factory at Franklin
New Orleans Inspired Restaurant Coming to Franklin
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
Christmas scam turns into Christmas miracle
The Columbia community rallied around a single mom who was a victim of a Christmas scam. Dozens pitched in to make her child's Christmas merry and bright.
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
Mural pays tribute to two girls killed in 1987 Nashville concert stampede
Thirty-five years ago this week, a tragic event happened in Nashville history. For those present that day, it was something so shocking and unexpected, they'll never forget it.
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
