The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
The 2022 regular season is behind us, leaving the Oklahoma Sooners eagerly awaiting their bowl destination with one last chance to close a disappointing season in Norman above .500. While the Sooners wait to find out their bowl location and matchup, they’ll be working to secure their 2023 recruiting class...
The Sooners' newest QB is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class and can "really spin the football," has "first class" leadership, elite toughness and "can own a room."
Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
Wreaths Across America Honor Veterans, POW, MIA each Christmas
Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
Will Wichita Falls see coldest wind chills ever recorded?
With low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero headed to the doorsteps of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas, will this arctic blast bring record-low temperatures?
kosu.org
Preparation is key as Oklahomans brace for cold temperatures
As extremely cold weather moves into the state this week, many Oklahomans are looking for ways to keep themselves, their homes and their vehicles safe and warm. Local officials and businesses offer tips for weathering the cold. The National Weather Service in Norman has already issued a Wind Chill Watch...
kswo.com
Lawton’s Space Force recruiting office sends off their first Space Force recruit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s Air Force and Space Force recruiting office is sending off its first Space Force recruit. Hilda Koprowski is Lawton’s first Space Force recruit. She said the military is something she always wanted to do since 2014, but life got in the way. “Then...
kswo.com
Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma and surrounding areas are experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures below freezing and winds that can blow you away, conditions are too dangerous for people to be outside. “What we’ve done is we opened up a warming center here at Lawton First Baptist Church....
kswo.com
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
