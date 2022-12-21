ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Tips on staying warm inside during the cold snap

After months of unseasonably warm weather the UK is set to enter its first cold snap of the season, with temperatures dropping down to around minus 10C in some parts of the country.With energy bills at record highs many people across the country will try to keep warm without turning up the thermostat too much.But how can you stay warm this winter without burning large amounts of expensive gas?Layer upAn extra jumper, a pair of thick socks, a pair of long johns or a base layer beneath your clothes can help keep you warm during the colder days.Wearing layers is...
Robb Report

This New Line of Arctic-Ready Winter Gear Can Keep You Warm at -122 Degrees Fahrenheit

You may not be able to travel to Saturn just yet, but that’s not stopping designers from imagining the kind of clothes you’d need for the trip. On Wednesday, menswear label Vollebak released its new “Titan” collection, which takes its name from Saturn’s largest moon. The three-piece line includes a puffer jacket, trousers and a hat, each in blue, black and white editions. Inspired by the sub-cryogenic temperatures on Titan, the pieces are crafted from space parachute fabric developed by NASA, military materials developed for the British Special Forces and insulation made from recycled plastic bottles. The Titan Puffer is designed...
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

As Snow Is Expected To Fall in Time for Christmas, Again the Dreaded ‘Beast From the East’ Could Return This Winter in UK

According to weather forecasters, the dreaded "Beast from the East" could return this winter, as snow is expected to fall in time for Christmas. According to British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale, cold weather drivers emerging over Russia appear to have strengthened in recent weeks, increasing the likelihood of a cold snap in December.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Friday temperatures fall into the 40s

We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.
Outsider.com

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C

The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

