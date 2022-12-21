As has been the case most weeks this NFL season, underdogs continued to fare better against the spread over a scattered Week 16 (8-7 ATS), while favorites continued to win outright (9-6 SU). Sunday's Christmas Day slate was generous to underdog bettors, as all three 'dogs covered the spread (Packers +3.5, Rams +3.5, Cardinals +7.5) and only the Buccaneers won outright as a favorite. With only two 16-game slates left, bettors have limited opportunities to get action down before the start of the playoffs. As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.

1 DAY AGO