Pittsburgh, PA

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Seemingly in the blink of an eye, we have reached Week 17. For the majority of fantasy football leagues, only the championship matchup remains. At this time next week, most people reading this will either etch their names into their league's history books or go back to the drawing board hoping for "better luck next year." The concept of "room for error" is out the window — every start-or-sit decision looms large -- and to make the best call at D/ST, you'll want to check our Week 17 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week.
Raiders vs. Steelers final score, results: Pittsburgh keeps playoff hopes alive with comeback win over Las Vegas

It took nearly four quarters for the Steelers to find the end zone. It was plenty a party when they did. With 45 seconds left in the final frame, Kenny Pickett slipped a dart past a sea of limbs and into the arms of wide receiver George Pickens. It was the standout play in an emotional day for Pittsburgh. And although the Steelers struggled to create much of anything on Saturday, they found points when they needed to, claiming a poetic 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Saturday evening.
Chargers vs. Colts free live stream: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable

The Chargers and Colts have both had heavy prime-time presences this season, and they'll get at least one more on "Monday Night Football" this week. Los Angeles will be attempting to cling to its wild-card spot in the AFC playoffs. The Colts will take another step on their long march to the end of the season and likely the Jeff Saturday experiment.
NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 16

Nearly a third of the NFL is looking for a post-Christmas miracle. Entering the primetime games in Week 16, there are 10 teams outside of playoff seeding still in the hunt for a berth — and all of them are under .500. The Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers and Raiders...
Chargers vs. Colts final score, result: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display

The Chargers are a side seeping with offensive talent. But on Monday, it was the Bolts defense that came up trumps. Indianapolis couldn't handle a frantic Los Angeles front seven and roaming ball-hawks in the secondary. And ultimately, it was that Chargers defense that propelled Brandon Staley's side to victory, one that sealed its spot in the postseason.
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 17 betting information for picking every game

As has been the case most weeks this NFL season, underdogs continued to fare better against the spread over a scattered Week 16 (8-7 ATS), while favorites continued to win outright (9-6 SU). Sunday's Christmas Day slate was generous to underdog bettors, as all three 'dogs covered the spread (Packers +3.5, Rams +3.5, Cardinals +7.5) and only the Buccaneers won outright as a favorite. With only two 16-game slates left, bettors have limited opportunities to get action down before the start of the playoffs. As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
Bengals CB Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones on return: It was a dirty play

If you aren’t a New England Patriots fan, you may have thought Mac Jones was not in the Christmas spirit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve. Jones appeared to have been a part of a few "dirty plays" during the Patriots' 22-18 loss against the Bengals. There is a video circulating of what looks like Jones tripping Bengals cornerback Eli Apple while Germaine Pratt attempted to return what was thought to be a fumble by Jones into the end zone.
