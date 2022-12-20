Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade

Read full article on original website
American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina
An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Wout Weghorst breaks his silence on World Cup clash with Lionel Messi during Holland vs Argentina
There were several flashpoints during the clash, with Argentina's players celebrating in the faces of the Dutch after the game, leading to Denzel Dumfries being sent off.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup
A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final. Argentina were...
World Cup final referee reveals Lionel Messi thanks and Kylian Mbappe hug
The Polish official, 41, certainly had his hands full during Sunday's vintage final in Qatar, awarding three penalties and booking eight players before Argentina won in a shoot-out.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Why is 'Salt Bae' being investigated by FIFA? Famed chef draws football governing body's ire after hoisting World Cup trophy with Argentinian players
Argentina's World Cup triumph answered a lot of questions, many of which revolved around its talisman, Lionel Messi. The festivities after the final match also raised a query: Just what was "Salt Bae" doing on the field?. Nusret Gökçe, better known by the catchy moniker "Salt Bae," could be seen...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Fifa investigating how chef Salt Bae got on to World Cup final pitch
Fifa has launched an investigation into how social media influencer chef and restaurateur Salt Bae and others got access to the pitch after the World Cup final in Qatar. The Turkish chef, who owns a string of his Nusr-Et restaurants in cities including London, Dubai and New York, was shown holding, kissing and pretending to sprinkle salt on the World Cup trophy, and interrupting Argentina players’ celebrations after their penalty shootout victory over France.
FIFA Reportedly Makes Decision Following Salt Bae Incident
The thrills of the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation were marred by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce aka "Salt Bae" grabbing the trophy and kissing it on the field after somehow getting past security and others. As you might imagine, FIFA isn't thrilled by what happened. According to ESPN, FIFA plans...
FIFA now investigating Salt Bae after gatecrashing Argentina’s World Cup celebrations
FIFA have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances which led to Salt Bae gatecrashing Argentina’s World Cup celebrations in Qatar on Sunday. Argentina won their third World Cup in Qatar after beating France on penalties. The post-match scenes were historic as Lionel Messi was celebrated by his teammates and the fans but Salt Bae tried to make things all about himself, which has been heavily criticised since.
Emi Martinez set to miss Aston Villa vs Liverpool on Boxing Day as Argentina ace yet to return from wild World Cup party
EMI MARTINEZ looks set to miss Aston Villa's Boxing Day clash against Liverpool as he is yet to return from Argentina. The goalkeeper has been at the centre of wild World Cup celebrations following the penalty shootout win over France on Sunday. Martinez, 30, was due to hold talks with...
A judge ordered an airline to pay for therapy for a plus-size passenger who was stopped from taking her economy seat, reports say
A Sao Paolo judge told Qatar Airways to pay model Juliana Nehme about $3,700 for therapy sessions after she was blocked from a flight last month.
United Cup 2023: Which players and teams will be competing in new Australian tennis tournament?
The Australian summer of tennis is heating up with the United Cup - a new teams tournament played across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Replacing the ATP Cup in the schedule, nations from around the world - featuring men and women - will compete in a group format across Australia before the finals will be held in Sydney.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Liverpool restart their Premier League season with an eye-catching trip to Aston Villa on December 26. Jurgen Klopp's side face a festive challenge at Villa Park, with Unai Emery securing back-to-back Premier League wins on his return to English football ahead of the World Cup break. Villa have endured a...
After World Cup dispute, Onana ends career with Cameroon
MILAN (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana ended his career with the national team on Friday, one month after the 26-year-old player was sent home from the World Cup in a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan player posted a statement on his Twitter account saying...
