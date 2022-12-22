Read full article on original website
Crash in Livingston County
Missouri Highway Patrol reported a crash in Livingston County that occurred at about 7 am on Sunday morning when a 17-year-old Chillicothe resident was southbound on Livingston 239 and lost control on an icy roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned onto its side. The driver was transported to Hedrick by private vehicle with minor injuries sustained.
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
2 hospitalized after SUVs crash Christmas night
MERCER COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Isuzu Axiom driven by Jose A. Solorzano, 42, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in Princeton. The SUV traveled into the westbound lanes. A westbound 2017...
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
SUV strikes man in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Patricia A. Desotel, 70, Washington, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just before the Caldwell County line. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Jon N. Jarboe of Evans, Colorado, who had entered the road.
Weatherby Teen Injured in Rollover Accident Near Cameron
A Weatherby 17-year-old was injured following an accident north of Cameron just after noon Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the female driver was on Highway EE, 10 miles north of Cameron, and lost control of the vehicle on snow and ice. The vehicle went off the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.
Livingston County Sheriff employs two new deputies for “road patrol”
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies for “road patrol” duties– one of them has ties to Trenton. Adam Wynne was initially hired as a detention and transport officer. He enrolled in July at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph where he graduated in December and is now a certified peace officer. Wynne reports that he was born at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He moved to Japan because his father was in the Air Force. After Japan, the family lived in North Dakota for 14 years. Upon his father’s retirement, Wynne’s family moved to Trenton while he was a junior in high school. Wynne graduated from Trenton high school in 2009, then worked for six years as a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. All of his family is originally from the Brimson and Trenton areas.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 20-year-old Traia Crabtree ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Crabtree’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest.
GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old McFall boy was westbound on Highway T one half mile west of McFall. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
Trenton Postmaster: “For those that receive mail by box, the post office box number is required on mail”
People receiving their mail at a post office box in Trenton will need to have the post office box number on the mail to have it placed in the box. According to postmaster Brandon Sorrentino, the mail is to be addressed to the recipient at the post office box number, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Mail with a street address will not be put in the box unless the post office box number is also on the mail. If the mail shows just a street address, it will be delivered to the street address. If there’s no mailbox at the street address, it’s to be returned to the sender.
Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible
After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
