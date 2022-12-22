The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies for “road patrol” duties– one of them has ties to Trenton. Adam Wynne was initially hired as a detention and transport officer. He enrolled in July at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph where he graduated in December and is now a certified peace officer. Wynne reports that he was born at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He moved to Japan because his father was in the Air Force. After Japan, the family lived in North Dakota for 14 years. Upon his father’s retirement, Wynne’s family moved to Trenton while he was a junior in high school. Wynne graduated from Trenton high school in 2009, then worked for six years as a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. All of his family is originally from the Brimson and Trenton areas.

1 DAY AGO