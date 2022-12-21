ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON – The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
The peculiar Russian missile 'cemetery' in eastern Ukraine

KHARKIV – The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has a peculiar “cemetery,” one that recalls some of the worst damage done since the Russian invasion: the debris of rockets used against this town and its people. The graveyard has more than a thousand missiles, or parts of...

