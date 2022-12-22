Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Local sailor completes fall campaign
Local junior sailor Alden Durrell of Rehoboth Beach wrapped up his 2022 fall sailing campaign with Annapolis Yacht Club’s Optimist Racing Team and Proteus Yatcht Club of Lewes. AYC recently recruited Arthur Blodgett, formerly of the Lauderdale Yatcht Club, to coach the AYC Optimist Racing Team. Blodgett is one...
WMDT.com
The Shepherd’s Office hosts holiday community drive for homeless population, those in need
GEORGETOWN, Del.- “We have a lot of people who aren’t housed. At Christmas, we think about gifts and holiday feasts. A lot of them are just trying to figure out how to stay warm,” Browing said. The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown was on a mission to provide...
Cape Gazette
Three die in Lewes crash
Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
5 sailors rescued near Bethany Beach due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning
The Coast Guard was called to the vessel Reggeborg after the mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance.
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
fox29.com
Coast Guard medevacs boaters off Delaware coast for possible carbon monoxide poisoning
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An onboard emergency prompted a response from the Coast Guard, and the rescue of five boaters near a Delaware bay on Christmas Day. Officials say the five mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning while boating 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay near Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Christmas for Thousands helps those in need
Nearly 150 Volunteers helped Mountaire Farms employees pack 3,000 meal boxes Dec. 21 during the annual Christmas for Thousands event at the company’s Selbyville warehouse. The boxes contain enough food to feed 12,000 people. Representatives of non-profit organizations and church groups lined up with trailers, trucks and vans to accept the boxes and distribute them to those in need.
WBOC
UPDATED: Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Crash that Killed Three
LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox at his Millsboro home Sunday, on several felony charges after he ran from the crash. Wilcox was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following...
WBOC
Five Mariners Rescued From Indian River Bay for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Five mariners were rescued from a motor vessel about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay Sunday afternoon. The Coast Guard says that the Delaware Bay Command Center received a notification that five mariners on the "Reggeborg" had experienced possible carbon monoxide poison and were in need of medical assistance.
WBOC
Cambridge Salvation Army Prepares To Shelter Those In The Cold
With the bitter cold on its way for the weekend, the Cambridge Salvation Army is inviting those in need to come inside. Plenty of toasty beds, hot meals, and warm welcomes are to be had at the Washington St. Salvation Army center in Cambridge.
talbotspy.org
Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’
On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
Cape Gazette
Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus’ beard is real
For the past two months, my every-other-week turn for a column has fallen on the Friday of two major holidays – Halloween and Thanksgiving. In both instances, I wrote about something that had nothing to do with either subject. I knew that wasn’t going to be the case this...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Liquidation sale underway at Seaford Sears Hometown store
Liquidation sales are underway at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware. The only Sears Hometown store is in Seaford. “This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America,” noted Arnold L. Jacobs, Executive Managing Director, Tiger...
Cape Gazette
Coastal Georgetown AAUW holds scholarship fundraiser
The Coastal Georgetown Branch of the American Association of University Women held its holiday basket raffle at the Wheelhouse Restaurant in Lewes Dec. 8 to benefit the organization's scholarship fund. This year, CG-AAUW will offer over $10,000 in college scholarships to the women and girls of Sussex County. The fundraising...
Cape Gazette
Lord Baltimore Lions announce dining out raffle winner
Lord Baltimore Lions Club President Janet Bauer announced the winner of its Seven Nights Out Fundraiser raffle is Janice Tunnell of Dagsboro. Lions Project Chair Thrynn Kirby pulled the winning entry from the hundreds of tickets entered during the six-month-long fundraiser. Tunnell will receive seven gift certificates for dining in a number of popular area restaurants.
shoredailynews.com
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
Comments / 0