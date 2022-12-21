ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

KTLA.com

154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023

A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
OAKLAND, CA
abovethelaw.com

Stanford Law School Bar Passage Ranks 5th... Among California Schools

The second-ranked law school in the country just found itself slipping down the ladder in one of the most important metrics. California released the stats behind the July administration of the bar exam and it did not look pretty for Stanford Law School, whose 86.4 percent bar passage rate for first-time examinees proved only good enough for fifth place among California schools. Looking up at Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and UCI. At least Stanford is cheaper than USC… so that’s something!
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s

SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
VACAVILLE, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA
Poets and Quants

2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area

Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
REDLANDS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Affordable Housing to Be Built at Cathedral of Faith

Mayor Sam Liccardo joined a San Jose church and a Christian foundation to announce a 100% affordable housing development at the Cathedral of Faith campus on Canoas Garden Avenue. Cathedral of Faith Pastor Ken Foreman and SHP Christian Foundation founders Peter and Susanna Pau joined the mayor in the announcement.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated.  San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides

In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
SAN JOSE, CA
diablomag.com

East Bay Hidden Secrets

From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
BERKELEY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, Christmas weekend edition: CA will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend; Congressman Valadao leads request for answers from Interior on biological opinions; Rethinking risk and responsibility in the western wildfire crisis; and more …

California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts. “Bay Area residents from San Francisco to San Jose are waking up to a gloomy, but balmy Friday morning, with clouds set to slowly fizzle out by tonight as a warming trend takes hold of Northern California. This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country. But this holiday warmth won’t last for too long. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this cozy holiday weekend is set to march out of California by Monday, introducing the potential for some travel concerns for residents heading back home during the early part of next week. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

