San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
abovethelaw.com
Stanford Law School Bar Passage Ranks 5th... Among California Schools
The second-ranked law school in the country just found itself slipping down the ladder in one of the most important metrics. California released the stats behind the July administration of the bar exam and it did not look pretty for Stanford Law School, whose 86.4 percent bar passage rate for first-time examinees proved only good enough for fifth place among California schools. Looking up at Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and UCI. At least Stanford is cheaper than USC… so that’s something!
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
sanjoseinside.com
Affordable Housing to Be Built at Cathedral of Faith
Mayor Sam Liccardo joined a San Jose church and a Christian foundation to announce a 100% affordable housing development at the Cathedral of Faith campus on Canoas Garden Avenue. Cathedral of Faith Pastor Ken Foreman and SHP Christian Foundation founders Peter and Susanna Pau joined the mayor in the announcement.
sfstandard.com
SF Gave $1.4B to Nonprofits This Year. Many Were Not Living Up to Contracts
San Francisco is giving $1.4 billion to more than 600 nonprofits this year to help tackle some of its biggest crises, from housing and homelessness to helping people find jobs. But a new report released Tuesday by city officials suggests quite a few organizations getting city funding were not complying...
Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
diablomag.com
East Bay Hidden Secrets
From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, Christmas weekend edition: CA will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend; Congressman Valadao leads request for answers from Interior on biological opinions; Rethinking risk and responsibility in the western wildfire crisis; and more …
California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts. “Bay Area residents from San Francisco to San Jose are waking up to a gloomy, but balmy Friday morning, with clouds set to slowly fizzle out by tonight as a warming trend takes hold of Northern California. This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country. But this holiday warmth won’t last for too long. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this cozy holiday weekend is set to march out of California by Monday, introducing the potential for some travel concerns for residents heading back home during the early part of next week. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts.
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
cupertinotoday.com
Bay Area Health Officials Issue New COVID and Flu Guidance Ahead of Holidays
Health officers across all nine Bay Area counties issued a rare joint release urging residents to take action to stay healthy this holiday season amid surges of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. According to the release, health officers from the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa...
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
The Almanac Online
Pioneer Seafoods forced out of Redwood City port, leaving its future on the line
The Pioneer is a commercial fishing ship that docked at the Port of Redwood City for fish sales before it was asked to leave recently. (Photo courtesy Giuseppe Pennisi via Facebook.) The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond after its...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Transit Agencies Are Teetering Over a Fiscal Cliff. Who Will Save Them?
Bay Area Transit Agencies Are Teetering Over a Fiscal Cliff. Who Will Save Them?. Six months. That’s how long Caltrain can stretch federal funding to cover its operations if it can’t refill its coffers. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and BART, meanwhile, each have about two years to get their money right.
