You only have a few more hours to get a year of Hulu for just $1.99 per month!
Hulu is currently running a deal that'll give you your first year of streaming for a mere $1.99/month.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Hulu with Live TV channels, sports, price, plans and packages
All you need to know about the Hulu with Live TV packages, price and channels.
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
Peacock Premium Now Available on DirecTV Stream at 40% Price Discount
NBCUniversal, looking to pump up its Peacock subscriber numbers, inked a deal with DirecTV to offer the streamer to the pay-TV provider’s customers. Beginning Thursday, customers of the broadband-delivered DirecTV Stream will be able to add Peacock Premium (with ads) directly to their bill for $2.99 per month, a 40% discount from the $4.99 retail price. According to the companies, the special discounted offer for Peacock Premium “will be extended to additional select DirecTV [satellite] customers in the coming weeks.” In addition, Peacock Premium Plus (without ads) will be available at the standard rate of $9.99/month to both DirecTV and DirecTV...
makeuseof.com
How to Combine All Your Streaming Services Into One: 7 Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having so many streaming services at your fingertips is a gift. Consuming content is so easy—whatever title you come up with, you'll likely discover it on one of the various platforms available. But therein lies a problem.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
disneytips.com
As Disney+ Rolls Out Premium Subscriptions, Some Users Have No Choice But to Splurge On the Ad-Free Option
A month ago, we reported on price hikes that were coming to Disney’s streaming service. Today, those price hikes have gone into effect with some consequences. Disney+ contains over 600 titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Not only that, but the streaming service occasionally contains live TV programs as well. Anyone from Disney fanatics to casual fans can find something to watch.
Cult of Mac
Escape Apple TV+ subscription fees with Emancipation-themed trial offer
The docudrama Emancipation hits Apple TV+ tomorrow, and to make sure Will Smith fans can watch it, Apple is offering a free two-month trial of its streaming video service. That’s much longer than the usual 7-day trial. Apple TV+ free from Will Smith. Apple TV+ has a relatively small...
Netflix Bumps Disney+ From Top Spot in Streaming Apps Rankings
Winter is the best time to stay inside and catch up on your favorite programs. PYMNTS’ latest provider ranking of streaming apps reflects the best lineup of apps to stream your regular broadcasting. This time around, we see our key players falling down the rankings, with two ties and...
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
Android Headlines
Disney+ with ads is finally here, except for Roku users
Today’s the day. The day that the ad-supported tier of Disney+ arrives. This new tier actually costs more than Disney+ cost when it launched in 2019. That’s because Disney+ has gone through a couple of price increases since then. So this ad-supported tier is $7.99, while it’s ad-free tier will cost you $10.99. Both are great values, and the ability to save a few bucks to watch a few ads, is not too bad.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
MySanAntonio
Upgrade your streaming with $10 off the 2022 Apple TV 4K
Apple TV’s product design has always been famous, but they even make a streaming box look good. This 2022 Apple TV 4K gives your current streaming set a major upgrade with great aesthetics, yes, but also some great hardware for a theater-like streaming experience. And right now, you can get it for a discount over at Amazon.
