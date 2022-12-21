Read full article on original website
Lincoln High School’s defensive end Jalil Smith signs with Syracuse University
It was early Signing Day for high school football players, with some of the biggest stars from New York City locking in their college decisions.
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
‘Tech the Halls’, Staten Island principal brings the holiday spirit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The halls of Staten Island Technical High School became a winter wonderland on Friday. Principal Mark Erlenwein and his staff sought to deliver a festive sendoff for winter break, resulting in ‘Merrymania’. “This is my 25th year working here at Staten Island Tech...”...
President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down
Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed
Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.
Lottery winner! $50,000 Powerball ticket Sold in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Someone playing the lottery in Staten Island won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The player purchased a ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. The second-prize ticket was bought at Nablus Food Corp., located at 878 Annadale Road. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners […]
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Speedboat Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Jet Skier Off Long Island
More than three years after an 18-year-old jet skier was killed in a collision with a speedboat off Long Island, the man who prosecutors say is responsible for her death has been formally charged.Christopher Palma, age 48, of Oceanside, was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter and other charges …
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
myveronanj.com
Police Welcome 3 New Officers
Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
December 20: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1932, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The offices of the Radio City Music Hall, which opens Dec. 27, under the direction of ‘Roxy,’ have been buried under a storm of mail requesting, begging or demanding seats for the premiere. The capacity of the house, the largest theater in the world, is 6,200. By exact count, 61,838 persons ordered seats by mail.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Talking 7 Fishes with Brooklyn’s Daniel Paterna
Daniel Paterna is considered the “Pope of South Slope” (by me) due to his decades-long presence in the neighborhood in general and at local Italian eateries in particular. These days, his unofficial headquarters is Flora, a caffe/ristorante/alimentari on the corner of 11th Street and 8th Avenue. The young owners are from Campania, and Paterna, of Neapolitan descent, appreciates the authenticity of their regional cuisine. The cuisine that Paterna was raised on, though, was very much of the Italian-American variety proudly served in the ethnic enclave of Bensonhurst where he grew up.
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Where do cruises go from New York?
Royal Caribbean cruises from New York sail to a diverse array of destinations, from picturesque towns in Quebec to the lush, tropical landscapes of the Southern Caribbean. Cruises from New York sail year round and are a convenient option for those living in the northeast. A variety of Royal Caribbean’s ships sail from the port each year, from smaller Vision and Radiance Class ships to modern Quantum and Oasis Class ships.
syossetjerichotribune.com
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
bkmag.com
7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes
Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
Upper level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed due to inclement weather
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The evening commute ahead of Christmas weekend may take a little longer than expected thanks to Mother Nature. Due to high winds, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has been closed in both directions Friday evening, according to the city’s Notify NYC alert system.
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
