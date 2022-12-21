ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down

Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed

Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery winner! $50,000 Powerball ticket Sold in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Someone playing the lottery in Staten Island won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The player purchased a ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. The second-prize ticket was bought at Nablus Food Corp., located at 878 Annadale Road. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
myveronanj.com

Police Welcome 3 New Officers

Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
VERONA, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

December 20: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1932, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The offices of the Radio City Music Hall, which opens Dec. 27, under the direction of ‘Roxy,’ have been buried under a storm of mail requesting, begging or demanding seats for the premiere. The capacity of the house, the largest theater in the world, is 6,200. By exact count, 61,838 persons ordered seats by mail.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Talking 7 Fishes with Brooklyn’s Daniel Paterna

Daniel Paterna is considered the “Pope of South Slope” (by me) due to his decades-long presence in the neighborhood in general and at local Italian eateries in particular. These days, his unofficial headquarters is Flora, a caffe/ristorante/alimentari on the corner of 11th Street and 8th Avenue. The young owners are from Campania, and Paterna, of Neapolitan descent, appreciates the authenticity of their regional cuisine. The cuisine that Paterna was raised on, though, was very much of the Italian-American variety proudly served in the ethnic enclave of Bensonhurst where he grew up.
BROOKLYN, NY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Where do cruises go from New York?

Royal Caribbean cruises from New York sail to a diverse array of destinations, from picturesque towns in Quebec to the lush, tropical landscapes of the Southern Caribbean. Cruises from New York sail year round and are a convenient option for those living in the northeast. A variety of Royal Caribbean’s ships sail from the port each year, from smaller Vision and Radiance Class ships to modern Quantum and Oasis Class ships.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
bkmag.com

7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes

Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
BROOKLYN, NY
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

