ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Pandemic takes toll on student test scores

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pERwK_0jqouYnC00

Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s annual countdown of the top local stories of 2022 continues.

When state testing results were released this fall for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was one of nearly 30 school districts across the state identified as a low-performing district.

Information released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in September indicated the number of low-performing districts statewide spiked to 29 in 2021-22 from eight in 2018-19. The state defines low-performing school districts as “districts where the majority of schools received a D or F performance grade and have been identified as low performing.” Low-performing schools, according to the state’s definition, are “those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth.”

In ECPPS, eight of 12 schools eligible for letter grades were identified as low performing, with two schools — J.C. Sawyer Elementary School and P.W. Moore Elementary School — receiving F grades. Six other schools received D grades.

In a message to parents, new ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker promised that the district would not remain a low-performing district. “We will improve, and we will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and families,” he said.

Parker became superintendent of ECPPS in July after the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted in April to select him as the successor to Catherine Edmonds, who had left the district in the spring of 2021. The board voted 4-3 to appoint Parker, a Dare County Schools assistant superintendent and past North Carolina Social Studies Teacher of the Year, to head the district.

Elsewhere in the region, schools followed a statewide trend in reading and math test scores for grades 3-8, falling far short of a level used by state officials as a baseline for tracking improvement. The loss of in-person learning during the more than two years of the pandemic was widely blamed for the lower scores.

While helping students get back on track academically was a key priority for all school districts in 2022, some districts also struggled to fill school bus vacancies. Most of the shortages were caused by drivers leaving for higher-paying job opportunities.

Despite pay increases, training opportunities and other initiatives, the ECPPS district was still short about 18-20 drivers two weeks before the school year began in August.

“We have 45 drivers currently,” ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said at the time. “We are actively hiring and will not have all positions filled by the first day of school.”

Smaller school districts had better success. Camden County Schools needed four bus drivers when the school year began and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, a public charter school, had only one driver vacancy when the school year began.

There was better news about new school funding. In April, officials in both the Camden and Edenton-Chowan school districts learned they would be receiving an additional $10 million each in state grant funding for high school construction projects.

Receiving the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grants meant that each district would have access to $40 million to put toward the cost of replacing, in the case of Edenton-Chowan, John A. Holmes High School, and in the case of the Camden County Schools, both Camden High School and Camden Early College High School.

The increased state funding was a boon for local taxpayers because it meant both counties wouldn’t have to borrow as much to build their new school.

Camden officials also made a major decision in 2022 about where it’s new high school will be located. The county already owns a site on N.C. Highway 343 North that has been the planned site for the new school for several years.

Engineering studies at the site, however, determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials expressed concerns that the N.C. 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school. As a result, county officials sought an agreement with the owners of a 70-acre tract on U.S. Highway 158 for $1.75 million.

However, following public backlash over the proposal — citizens cited traffic safety concerns, a location that wasn’t central to county residents, and the distance from other schools — Camden officials decided to stick with the site on N.C. 343.

To ease the concerns about development costs at the N.C. 343 site, school and county officials began discussing the idea of purchasing an adjacent 40 acres known as the “Sawyer tract” and building a portion of the new school there. Officials noted the shift could possibly bring some reduction in the cost of the site work for the school.

At year’s end, school and county officials were continuing to move forward with due diligence on the possible purchase of the additional acreage for the new high school.

School officials were also asking county officials to borrow the full $33 million approved by county voters for the new school several years ago. Combined with $50 million in state grant funding, that would in theory set the school project’s budget at $83 million. But school officials said no one plans to spend that amount on the new school.

County and school officials were also hoping to reduce the cost of the school from its current estimate of $594.84 a square foot.

In another major development in education in 2022, College of The Albemarle received a $12.5 million commitment from the N.C. General Assembly toward construction of a planned expansion of the college’s Owens Health Sciences Center.

The college also has set aside $1.5 million in NC Connect Bond funds for the project, and Pasquotank County officials have made a commitment to fund the remainder of the $25 million estimated cost of the project.

The project is expected to add 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.

According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but currently serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Access Chowan’ project awarded nearly $800,000

WINTON – Hertford County officials received an early Christmas present in the amount of nearly $800,000 that will assist them in their economic development plans. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund (RTGF), supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Princess Anne High teacher selected as VBCPS citywide teacher of the year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Tina Garfield, a Spanish teacher at Princess Anne High School, is the 2024 Virginia Beach City Public Schools citywide teacher of the year. Superintendent Aaron Spence announced it during a surprise visit to Garfield’s school Wednesday. “Mrs. Garfield’s creative teaching methods give students...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

NSU Inducts 32 Into Its Emerald Society

On Friday, December 9, 2022, for the first time since the pandemic, Norfolk State University inducted 32 individuals into the prestigious Emerald Society. The inductees were recognized for their financial and personal commitment to NSU and their leadership in the greater community. The Emerald Society recognizes individuals whose lifetime giving...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hear about event center

In two Dare County locations, tourism officials presented a concept for a proposed Event Center facility for the Event site in Nags Head. On Dec. 7, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners heard comments from Dare County Tourism Board Chairman Tim Cafferty and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau executive director Lee Nettles.
MANTEO, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Floods hit Outer Banks amid high winds; bitter cold expected

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. N.C. 12 in Salvo and Colington Road in Kill […]
MANTEO, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy