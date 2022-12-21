Pandemic takes toll on student test scores

Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s annual countdown of the top local stories of 2022 continues.

When state testing results were released this fall for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was one of nearly 30 school districts across the state identified as a low-performing district.

Information released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in September indicated the number of low-performing districts statewide spiked to 29 in 2021-22 from eight in 2018-19. The state defines low-performing school districts as “districts where the majority of schools received a D or F performance grade and have been identified as low performing.” Low-performing schools, according to the state’s definition, are “those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth.”

In ECPPS, eight of 12 schools eligible for letter grades were identified as low performing, with two schools — J.C. Sawyer Elementary School and P.W. Moore Elementary School — receiving F grades. Six other schools received D grades.

In a message to parents, new ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker promised that the district would not remain a low-performing district. “We will improve, and we will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and families,” he said.

Parker became superintendent of ECPPS in July after the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted in April to select him as the successor to Catherine Edmonds, who had left the district in the spring of 2021. The board voted 4-3 to appoint Parker, a Dare County Schools assistant superintendent and past North Carolina Social Studies Teacher of the Year, to head the district.

Elsewhere in the region, schools followed a statewide trend in reading and math test scores for grades 3-8, falling far short of a level used by state officials as a baseline for tracking improvement. The loss of in-person learning during the more than two years of the pandemic was widely blamed for the lower scores.

While helping students get back on track academically was a key priority for all school districts in 2022, some districts also struggled to fill school bus vacancies. Most of the shortages were caused by drivers leaving for higher-paying job opportunities.

Despite pay increases, training opportunities and other initiatives, the ECPPS district was still short about 18-20 drivers two weeks before the school year began in August.

“We have 45 drivers currently,” ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said at the time. “We are actively hiring and will not have all positions filled by the first day of school.”

Smaller school districts had better success. Camden County Schools needed four bus drivers when the school year began and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, a public charter school, had only one driver vacancy when the school year began.

There was better news about new school funding. In April, officials in both the Camden and Edenton-Chowan school districts learned they would be receiving an additional $10 million each in state grant funding for high school construction projects.

Receiving the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grants meant that each district would have access to $40 million to put toward the cost of replacing, in the case of Edenton-Chowan, John A. Holmes High School, and in the case of the Camden County Schools, both Camden High School and Camden Early College High School.

The increased state funding was a boon for local taxpayers because it meant both counties wouldn’t have to borrow as much to build their new school.

Camden officials also made a major decision in 2022 about where it’s new high school will be located. The county already owns a site on N.C. Highway 343 North that has been the planned site for the new school for several years.

Engineering studies at the site, however, determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials expressed concerns that the N.C. 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school. As a result, county officials sought an agreement with the owners of a 70-acre tract on U.S. Highway 158 for $1.75 million.

However, following public backlash over the proposal — citizens cited traffic safety concerns, a location that wasn’t central to county residents, and the distance from other schools — Camden officials decided to stick with the site on N.C. 343.

To ease the concerns about development costs at the N.C. 343 site, school and county officials began discussing the idea of purchasing an adjacent 40 acres known as the “Sawyer tract” and building a portion of the new school there. Officials noted the shift could possibly bring some reduction in the cost of the site work for the school.

At year’s end, school and county officials were continuing to move forward with due diligence on the possible purchase of the additional acreage for the new high school.

School officials were also asking county officials to borrow the full $33 million approved by county voters for the new school several years ago. Combined with $50 million in state grant funding, that would in theory set the school project’s budget at $83 million. But school officials said no one plans to spend that amount on the new school.

County and school officials were also hoping to reduce the cost of the school from its current estimate of $594.84 a square foot.

In another major development in education in 2022, College of The Albemarle received a $12.5 million commitment from the N.C. General Assembly toward construction of a planned expansion of the college’s Owens Health Sciences Center.

The college also has set aside $1.5 million in NC Connect Bond funds for the project, and Pasquotank County officials have made a commitment to fund the remainder of the $25 million estimated cost of the project.

The project is expected to add 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.

According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but currently serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings.