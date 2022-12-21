City outlines plan for impending cold weather

The City of Killeen held a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 21 at City Hall to discuss the City’s plans to open a warming center and to give additional cold weather tips.

To prepare for the arctic cold front forecasted to move in through Killeen Thursday, the City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need at the Moss Rose Community Center (1103 E Avenue E). The warming center will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain open through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Although no precipitation or roadway impacts are expected during the cold front, community members are still urged to prepare for the winter weather by covering exterior faucets, dripping indoor faucets, insulating backflow pipes, and turning off sprinklers. No roadway closures are anticipated, but the Public Works Department will be monitoring the conditions and treat or close any roadways that may be impacted.

To get the latest up to date information from the City, follow us on Facebook (@KilleenTexas), Instagram (@CityOfKilleen), Twitter (@CityOfKilleen), and YouTube (@CityofKilleenTX). Sign up for City alerts by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter.

Residents may receive updates for emergency information (such as large electrical outages and life-threatening hazards) by signing up for the City’s Emergency CODERED system at http://bit.ly/KilleenEAlerts.