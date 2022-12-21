Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
From a big-picture perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is pretty easy to understand. It is a pharmacy. But there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Investors have soured on the stock in a big way given that it is down nearly 60% from its 2015 high-water mark. Here's a look at what's going on and why Walgreens might end up a long-term winner.
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
NVR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $4641.25, changing hands for $4704.96/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
As investors ready to enter the final week of 2022, there's little question that it'll go down as one of the most difficult years on record for investors. The bond market may log its worst year in history, while the broad-based S&P 500 yielded its worst first half to a year since 1970.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Caught a Cold Today
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) had a lousy day on an generally prosperous Wednesday for stocks. On the back of a big rival's earnings release, the company's shares fell by more than 2%. By contrast, the S&P 500 index rose by 1.5% during the trading session. So what. The rival...
NASDAQ
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
NASDAQ
Gentherm (THRM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.74, changing hands as low as $62.78 per share. Gentherm Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Major Averages Turning In Mixed Performance Amid Light Pre-Holiday Trading
(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply lower, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages have spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the...
NASDAQ
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $44.75, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.99% over the...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Signet (SIG) Stock Appears to be a Lucrative Pick
Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG sturdy omnichannel endeavors make it a top-notch player even in such a volatile backdrop. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is performing pretty impressively on the bourses, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are catalysts. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $320.21, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software...
NASDAQ
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company...
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Illinois Tool (ITW) Up 22.3% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 22.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 20% increase. Illinois Tool is benefitting from robust demand across most of its businesses. Strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China is boosting revenues in its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment. The Food Equipment unit segment is gaining from growth across both North America and International operations.
