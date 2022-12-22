ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com

Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful for Pelicans Monday

Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) questionable for Monday

The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III hasn't missed a game since the beginning of November, but is now in danger of sitting out today's game after coming down with a non-COVID illness. If he sits, Saddiq Bey could absorb more minutes in the Pistons' rotation.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) upgraded to questionable for Bulls Monday

The Chicago Bulls listed Javonte Green (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green has been dealing with a knee injury for a week now, but has a chance to suit up against Houston this evening. He was initially listed as doubtful for today's contest before his upgrade to questionable.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dyson Daniels (illness) questionable for New Orleans Monday

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Daniels is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness and is now questionable for tonight's game against the Pacers. The rookie has been averaging 23 minutes per game in his recent stretch of 19 healthy games, with 5 starts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Heat starting Jimmy Butler (illness) on Friday, Haywood Highsmith to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Butler will make his 21st start this season after he was sidelined one game with a stomach illness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 38.1 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.3...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet starting on Friday, Damion Lee coming off the bench

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet will get the start on Friday with Damion Lee moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Memphis. Shamet's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 38.4 minutes against the Hornets. James' Friday projection includes 30.7 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (wrist) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's Friday projection includes 25.8 points, 4.1...
PORTLAND, OR

