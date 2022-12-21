My Journey with Schizophrenia: Finding Support and Treatment

(BPT) - Sponsored by Alkermes, Inc.

The story you are about to read may not be representative of all people living with schizophrenia. The opinions expressed here are those of Keira, a person living with schizophrenia, and are not a substitute for medical advice or judgement. Always talk to your doctor.

For most of my young adult life, I lived in a perpetual state of noise.

I often heard voices others couldn’t, avoided eye contact, experienced unstable moods, and saw increasingly vivid hallucinations. Sometimes I would talk and nothing I said would make sense. Looking back, I can see that those were my signs that I might be living with a mental health condition.

I remember I had a bad breakdown my senior year of high school and was hospitalized for the first time. During this experience, I wasn’t completely open and honest with the nurses and doctors about my symptoms because the voices in my head told me not to talk about them and I was scared.

For the next several years I experienced a repeated pattern of worsening symptoms, followed by hospitalization and treatment, and then a recovery period. When I was deep in my illness, I did not want to be seen or come in close contact with others, preferring to avoid people all together. After numerous hospitalizations, I finally decided to be more open and honest about what I was experiencing in order to get the help I needed.

I was formally diagnosed with schizophrenia, a serious mental health condition that affects about 1.1% of the U.S. population, by a healthcare provider.1 I learned from my doctor that symptoms typically begin in early adulthood and can include hallucinations, delusions, difficulty functioning normally, trouble focusing and behavior associated with psychosis.2,3 Most people living with schizophrenia require long-term treatment with medication, along with therapy, to manage their condition.4

The diagnosis — and the mixture of fear and relief that accompanied it — gave me the clarity I needed to share my experiences with my care team, evaluate treatment options and, with my doctor, make a decision that set me down a new path. I talked it over with my mom, my main support system and best friend, and together with my doctor decided that the 2-month (1064 mg) dose of ARISTADA® (aripiprazole lauroxil) was a good choice for my schizophrenia treatment journey. ARISTADA is a prescription medicine given by injection by a healthcare professional and used to treat schizophrenia in adults.5

Here is some important safety information about ARISTADA: It is not known if ARISTADA is safe and effective in patients under 18. It’s also important to know that elderly people with dementia-related psychosis are at increased risk of death when treated with antipsychotic medicines including ARISTADA. ARISTADA is not for the treatment of people who have lost touch with reality (psychosis) due to confusion and memory loss (dementia). The most common side effects of ARISTADA include restlessness or feeling like you need to move (akathisia). These are not all of the side effects associated with ARISTADA. For additional Important Safety Information, please see below.

Since starting on ARISTADA, I’ve noticed an improvement in my symptoms. This has just been my experience and your experience may be different. Talk to your healthcare team about what may be best for you. I do still have bad days every once in a while, but I have learned coping skills and how to better handle these difficult times.

I take my journey one day at a time. I focus on things that are important to me, like being a daughter, friend, teammate, and volunteer, having a social life and attending events, such as a recent pride festival.

I like that with my current schizophrenia treatment I don’t have to remember to take a pill every day. A nurse gives me my injection at home. I’m engaged in my treatment, attend therapy sessions, and interact with and support others living with schizophrenia. My choices and my support system make this life possible. No medication is right for everyone, this is only my personal experience, and treatment results may vary. It’s exciting to know that there are treatment options for people living with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia. I encourage others to be open about their experiences, especially with their care team, so that they can discuss treatment goals and the pros and cons of available treatment options, and find the right support at the right time along their treatment journey.

