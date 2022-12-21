Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Emergency shelters will be open in Juneau this holiday weekend
With the National Weather Service expecting heavy snow in Juneau starting Friday afternoon, most shelters will be open during their regular hours throughout the holiday weekend and next week. The warming shelter at Resurrection Lutheran Church will be open every night through at least Sunday, Jan. 1. The shelter opens...
juneau.org
Aquatics Board Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, December 27 at 5:30p.m.
Aquatics Board Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, December 27 at 5:30p.m. There will be a meeting of the Aquatics Board meeting on Tuesday, December 27 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom webinar. Following is the Zoom link https://juneau.zoom.us/j/83247554357 password is RzJsRnN5TzRUZDFXclBkenJ3R3RTQT09. Anyone with questions, please contact the Aquatics Manager Terra Patterson at...
