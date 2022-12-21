Read full article on original website
5 Ways Companies Can Pursue Financial Sustainability
The last few years have been rocky for the economy and businesses, to say the least. The unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifts in work, rising inflation, a looming...
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
theproducenews.com
GLOBALG.A.P. names new buyer relations manager
Jane Bi has joined GLOBALG.A.P. North America as its buyer relations manager. In her new role, Bi will work to increase market recognition and acceptance of GLOBALG.A.P. products and services by promoting the range of solutions among buyers in this region. “I’m thrilled to join the passionate and diverse GLOBALG.A.P....
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
marketplace.org
Consolidation has made the meat industry vulnerable to crises like COVID-19
Early in the pandemic, commercial meatpacking plants became epicenters of COVID-19 outbreaks. According to a House panel report, over 59,000 meatpackers were infected and at least 269 died, causing some of the plants to close temporarily. The outbreaks upended the supply chain, leading farmers to dump a tremendous amount of meat; a report from the Family Farm Action Alliance estimated some 29,000 pounds of pork were destroyed.
fordauthority.com
Changan Ford Awarded For Sustainability Practices
Ford has long been known for its sustainability efforts, having recently ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list overall and as the top automaker, earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list, its sustainable financing framework being recognized by the Climate Bonds Initiative, securing a supply of low-carbon steel for future vehicles, partnering with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions, ramping up its recycling efforts in Mexico, and ensuring that the new Ford BlueOval City complex will be environmentally-friendly, too. Now, Changan Ford – a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Changan Automobile in China – has also been awarded for its sustainability practices.
theproducenews.com
Promotional opportunities available for California Walnuts
A bumper 2022 California walnut crop has combined with several other factors to create great U.S. retail promotional opportunities that should exist throughout 2023, according to Robert Verloop, executive director and CEO of the California Walnut Board and California Walnut Commission. Verloop, who has had a long career marketing fresh...
swineweb.com
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
Operation HOPE announces 9th annual HOPE Global Forums
Operation HOPE, the nation’s leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year’s event – the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums – is themed “Bridging the Divide.” The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit’s 30th anniversary celebration.
fashionunited.com
The Fashion Trust U.S. selects board of advisers
The Fashion Trust U.S., the non-profit initiative to support and nurture emerging design talent, has selected an advisory board for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023. The initiative will provide mentorship and funding to US-based designers to help them build their label into a “thriving global brand”. The advisory...
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
theproducenews.com
Kegel’s Produce marks 75 years in business
Kegel’s Produce is celebrating its 75th year of providing fresh fruit and produce to customers across Pennsylvania and surrounding states. As a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certified and family-owned business, Kenny Myers, chief operating officer, attributes the company's success to the family work ethic of Kegel’s Produce President Suzanne Myers, along with the tremendous efforts of the buying staff, the sales staff and specialties purchasing.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
theproducenews.com
Courchesne Larose to accelerate expansion
Courchesne Larose Ltd., a leader in the Canadian fresh fruit and vegetable industry, announced a significant investment in its share capital by Sagard Private Equity Canada to accelerate its expansion and remain ahead of the curve. In conjunction with the shareholders of the third and fourth generations of the Routhier...
theproducenews.com
FPAA gears up for 2023 Spring Policy Summit
The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is assembling the 2023 Spring Policy Summit, a two-day event that will take place on March 14-15 at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa in Tubac, AZ. This event, which focuses on policies and regulations that impact importation of fresh produce from Mexico,...
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Why H&M is Pushing for Mandatory Biodiversity Disclosures
As world leaders convene in Montreal to hammer out a new 10-year deal for addressing biodiversity loss, H&M Group wants to make it mandatory for all companies to declare their impacts on the natural world. “As a global fashion retailer, we need to take responsibility in halting and reversing biodiversity loss and collaborating with others to accelerate the change,” Helena Helmersson, the Swedish retail giant’s CEO, said Thursday, indicating the so-called “action target” that lays this out in the first draft of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. “We support an ambitious Target 15 at COP15.” The Cos and Monki owner is...
theproducenews.com
Walmart names new CEO
Gonzalo Gebara has taken the position of president and CEO of Walmart Canada, effective Jan. 30, 2023. Gebara joined Walmart in 2000. During his career, he has held roles across finance, strategy, eCommerce, marketing and operations, in positions of increasing responsibility. Additionally, he has worked with teams across multiple markets, including the United States, Argentina and Chile, driving critical business outcomes.
theproducenews.com
UNFI names new president of fresh
United Natural Foods Inc. announced that Ron Selders has been named president of fresh, where he will lead the company’s growth strategy for its deli, bakery, produce and meat departments. These critically important store perimeter categories drive traffic and provide independent grocery retailers with choice, value and unique products that help differentiate them within their marketplace. Selders’ appointment is effective Dec. 26, and he will report to Steve Dietz, UNFI’s chief customer officer.
