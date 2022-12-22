Russell Wilson ready to return for Broncos after concussion

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson wanted to play Sunday versus the Cardinals.

The Broncos quarterback has only missed a handful of games in his 11-year career and was frustrated when the team held him out Sunday despite him clearing concussion protocol. But Wilson also understood the decision, and while he was forced to watch his team win from the sidelines, he was proud to help anyway he could. And now, he's ready to return this week against the Rams.

"I feel great," Wilson said Wednesday. "The medical team here did a great job. To be able to heal quickly and get back on the field and be able to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I was ready to roll. But to get an extra week and let those guys get in there — Brett (Rypien) did a great job stepping up and stepping in. I’m ready to rock and roll."

Wilson's return comes after the Broncos put together two of their best offensive performances of the season, scoring 28 points against the Chiefs and 24 against the Cardinals. And the last time Wilson played, against the Chiefs, he was having his best game as a Broncos before being injured in the fourth quarter. Wilson was 23 of 36 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson is hoping he and the offense can build off that in the final three games.

"We are really catching a groove," Wilson said. "Obviously in the Chiefs game, we were able to have an amazing comeback and almost be able to win the game there. We believe that we could have won it. Just the ability to make plays — I think it's so important to use my legs, to use my arm and to get outside the pocket. I think we did a great job of that in the Chiefs game."

The question for Wilson, though, is how much will he use his legs going forward?

He ran for 57 yards against the Chiefs and the offense moved the ball well when he used his legs, but also left the game injured. He's suffered multiple injuries this season when escaping the pocket and he's been sacked the second-most of any quarterback in the league at 43 times.

The Broncos would prefer Wilson not to get as much in these final three games, while also finding a balance for what best helps the offense.

"We want to see him execute, get the ball out of his hands when that’s there," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And if something happens, yes, we don’t want him to stay in the pocket and take a hit – we want him to use his legs and protect himself."

While others might be worried about Wilson's health, he isn't. That's why he wanted to play Sunday and why he's going to play in the final three games, despite there being little to play for with the Broncos at 4-10.

"I've played 200 or something games," Wilson said. "I’ve made it through a lot. I've been blessed. A lot of 24/7 treatment, pretty much and having great people around you. It's a lifestyle. You know this game is a physical game. I didn't sign up for — and I've said this before — but I didn't sign up for tennis. I signed up to play a physical game. You know you’re going to get hit."