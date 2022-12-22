ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson ready to return for Broncos after concussion

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson wanted to play Sunday versus the Cardinals.

The Broncos quarterback has only missed a handful of games in his 11-year career and was frustrated when the team held him out Sunday despite him clearing concussion protocol. But Wilson also understood the decision, and while he was forced to watch his team win from the sidelines, he was proud to help anyway he could. And now, he's ready to return this week against the Rams.

"I feel great," Wilson said Wednesday. "The medical team here did a great job. To be able to heal quickly and get back on the field and be able to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I was ready to roll. But to get an extra week and let those guys get in there — Brett (Rypien) did a great job stepping up and stepping in. I’m ready to rock and roll."

Wilson's return comes after the Broncos put together two of their best offensive performances of the season, scoring 28 points against the Chiefs and 24 against the Cardinals. And the last time Wilson played, against the Chiefs, he was having his best game as a Broncos before being injured in the fourth quarter. Wilson was 23 of 36 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson is hoping he and the offense can build off that in the final three games.

"We are really catching a groove," Wilson said. "Obviously in the Chiefs game, we were able to have an amazing comeback and almost be able to win the game there. We believe that we could have won it. Just the ability to make plays — I think it's so important to use my legs, to use my arm and to get outside the pocket. I think we did a great job of that in the Chiefs game."

The question for Wilson, though, is how much will he use his legs going forward?

He ran for 57 yards against the Chiefs and the offense moved the ball well when he used his legs, but also left the game injured. He's suffered multiple injuries this season when escaping the pocket and he's been sacked the second-most of any quarterback in the league at 43 times.

The Broncos would prefer Wilson not to get as much in these final three games, while also finding a balance for what best helps the offense.

"We want to see him execute, get the ball out of his hands when that’s there," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And if something happens, yes, we don’t want him to stay in the pocket and take a hit – we want him to use his legs and protect himself."

While others might be worried about Wilson's health, he isn't. That's why he wanted to play Sunday and why he's going to play in the final three games, despite there being little to play for with the Broncos at 4-10.

"I've played 200 or something games," Wilson said. "I’ve made it through a lot. I've been blessed. A lot of 24/7 treatment, pretty much and having great people around you. It's a lifestyle. You know this game is a physical game. I didn't sign up for — and I've said this before — but I didn't sign up for tennis. I signed up to play a physical game. You know you’re going to get hit."

The Denver Gazette

Randy Gregory's frustrations boil over in loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Randy Gregory wasn't exactly spreading Christmas cheer Sunday in Los Angeles. The Broncos outside linebacker was emotional from start to finish during Denver's 51-14 loss to the Rams. After falling behind 24-3 in the second quarter, Gregory threw is helmet 15 yards across the field, earning an unsportsmanlike penalty. And he had to be taken out of the game by the coaching staff in the fourth quarter after receiving a roughing the passer penalty and jawing endlessly with Rams players.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

What They're Saying: Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He finished with a 4-11 record. Plenty of reaction has come on social media. Here are some of the best "The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett." — Adam Schefter, NFL insider, @AdamSchefter "The next head coach of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' 51-14 loss to Rams: Russell Wilson throws 3 interceptions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It wasn't a very Merry Christmas for the Broncos in Los Angeles. Denver was crushed by the Rams on Sunday, losing 51-14. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got off to a rough start Sunday, throwing two interceptions on his first three throws. Both interceptions led to Rams' touchdowns, putting Denver in a 17-0 hole early. Wilson threw a third pick in the third quarter, which led to a Rams field goal. Sunday was only the fifth time in Wilson's career he's thrown three or more interceptions.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 candidates for Broncos coach opening

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are once again looking for a new coach. Denver has fired Nathaniel Hackett before his first season as head coach even concluded, meaning the Broncos are searching for a head coach. This time, though, the search is expected to look different. Last year, following Vic Fangio's firing, GM George Paton led the coaching search and interviewed 10 candidates: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aaron Gordon giving Nuggets some of the best ball of his career with help from Denver's new defensive additions

DENVER – The weight off Aaron Gordon’s shoulders could help the Nuggets forward reach new heights. After spending last season shadowing the top perimeter threats on opposing teams regardless if they were a quick and shifty lead guard or a bruising forward, the additions of Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun have made Gordon’s life a bit easier. Instead of following guys like Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard through screens all over the court, Gordon started Friday’s 120-107 win over Portland by guarding fellow forward Jerami Grant.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Rams on Christmas Day

Surprisingly, the Broncos might have the advantage here. While Denver still ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive statistic, the Broncos have looked better on offense the past two weeks scoring 28 and 24 points, respectively. And the return of quarterback Russell Wilson should be a boost. Meanwhile, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and are on their fourth starting quarterback this season — Baker Mayfield.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green to miss time with hand injuries

DENVER - The Nuggets started Friday's game against Portland fully healthy for the first time in roughly a month. Now, the Nuggets won't be whole for roughly another month. The Nuggets announced Jeff Green suffered a hand fracture and sprained finger in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. The veteran forward will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to the team release.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

