ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy