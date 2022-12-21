Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
5 Struggles Everyone In Chicago Can Relate ToLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Related
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
‘Don't Let Your Guard Down' as Snow Total Predictions Shift, Experts Say. What to Know
While projected snow totals for the upcoming winter storm seem to be shifting, experts say that's not the focus of concern for the Chicago area. "Impacts from this storm will be driven by the combination of cold, wind, and snow rather than snow alone," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Don’t let your guard down by unimpressive snowfall forecasts; the combined effects will lead to dangerous travel conditions."
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads.
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident
GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
18-year-old dead after shooting in Kendall County’s Boulder Hill neighborhood
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot and involved in a crash Thursday evening in Kendall County, according to the sheriff’s office. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of shots fired around 5:20 p.m. on Circle Drive East. This is in the county’s Boulder Hill neighborhood. Deputies […]
Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper
‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Comments / 0