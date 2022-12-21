ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Dale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
GURNEE, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Don't Let Your Guard Down' as Snow Total Predictions Shift, Experts Say. What to Know

While projected snow totals for the upcoming winter storm seem to be shifting, experts say that's not the focus of concern for the Chicago area. "Impacts from this storm will be driven by the combination of cold, wind, and snow rather than snow alone," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Don’t let your guard down by unimpressive snowfall forecasts; the combined effects will lead to dangerous travel conditions."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure.    CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident

GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
GURNEE, IL
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper

‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy