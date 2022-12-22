Memphis native makes homecoming official on early signing day

Offensive lineman Chris Morris didn’t bother with a handshake when he saw Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield on his official recruiting visit.

Instead, he went in for a welcoming hug from a man he’s known since he was in the eighth grade. Silverfield is finishing up his third year as head coach but has been with the Tigers for seven seasons after spending four years as the offensive line coach.

That familiarity with Silverfield and the program is why Morris, who originally started his college career at Texas A&M before landing at Hutchinson Community College, chose to join 22 other athletes who signed with the Tigers during the first day of the early signing period.

“He knows who I am so I didn’t have to say ‘hey, here’s who I am as a coach,’ ” Silverfield said. “He knows what type of offensive line coach I once was. What type of man I am and I know who he is, and we can have very real conversations. I think that helps when a guy like that who’s had some of these other offers is able to come back home and he realized exactly what we were both getting.”

The Memphis signees include 13 high school prospects and nine transfers with five of them coming from junior colleges. The Tigers signed 10 linemen on Wednesday and landed defensive back MarJayvious Moss who is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He hadn’t publicly committed until signing day.

The Tigers currently don’t have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class and Silverfield said they might add a transfer to the quarterback room.

Eight offensive players, 13 defensive athletes and a punter all officially joined the Tigers during the early signing period. Silverfield expects more signatures to roll in later and 10 of today’s signees will enroll during the spring.

Memphis had the best recruiting class in program history for the previous two years and this recruiting class is on track to be another strong class. Silverfield said establishing those relationships with recruits plays a major role in getting players to join the team.

“Me and (Silverfield) got a pretty strong relationship even before Texas A&M,” Morris said. “I knew someone was going to be able to watch over me and have that home-like feeling at school as well. The offensive line coach (Jim Bridge), he’s a pretty straightforward guy. Pretty understanding and helpful so I like him too.”

Morris’ football journey started after establishing one of the most important relationships in his life. He wasn’t thinking about football until PURE Academy founder and football coach Melvin Cole introduced the sport to him in the sixth grade.

Cole, who officially adopted Morris at 14, taught him how to use football as a vessel to create a brighter future. Morris didn’t have the best home life having spent nights at a shelter and was on the verge of being taken by the state.

“He didn’t want that so he decided that he would take custody of me and make things better,” Morris said. “To keep me around football and keep me with positivity. Instead of being in the state and me running away, he kept me close to football, close to school and close to God.”

Morris said he had a lot of doubts growing up but Cole gave him the push he needed to keep going. He excelled to be a four-star athlete who received a scholarship at Texas A&M before leaving the program and eventually enrolling at Hutchinson.

Morris performed well enough at the junior college level to receive offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Now, he’s back at home playing for a head coach who has watched him grow up.

“I’m just truly blessed and thankful that they got me out of JUCO and I’m back on track where I can go keep pursuing my dreams,” Morris said. “It’s love. It’s more than just excitement and gratefulness. It’s love.”

Full list of Memphis signees as of Wednesday

Reid Bauer

Punter | 5-11 | 206

Former school: Arkansas

Malachi Breland

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 340

Laurel High School (Mississippi)

Jamauri Chislom

Tight End | 6-2 | 260

Former school: Hutchinson Community College (Kansas)

Cevan Edwards

Defensive Line | 6-4 | 280

South Atlanta High school (Georgia)

Tyson Edwards

Defensive Back | 6-2 | 180

John Overton High School (Nashville)

Xavier Hill

Offensive Line | 6-4 | 318

Former school: LSU

Derick Hunter Jr.

Defensive Line | 6-5 | 265

Former School: Hinds Community College

Chatavies Johnson

Linebacker | 6-1 | 215

Former school: Navarro Community College

Jayden Marable

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 290

Smyrna High School

Chandler Martin

Linebacker | 6-0 | 215

Former school: East Tennessee State

Chris Morris

Offensive Line | 6-4 | 290

Former school: Hutchinson Community College (Kansas)

MarJayvious Moss

Defensive Back | 5-11 | 180

Northwood High School (Louisiana)

Donovan Nevils

Defensive Line | 6-3 | 260

Battle Ground Academy

Karmelo Overton

Linebacker | 6-0 | 214

Carroll High School (Alabama)

Parker Peterson

Offensive Line | 6-7 | 280

Alpharetta High School (Georgia)

Christian Ross

Tight End | 6-4 | 225

Dale County High School (Alabama)

Isaiah Thomison

Linebacker | 6-3 | 230

Fayetteville High School

Marcus Tillman, Jr.

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 235

Former School: Navarro College

Trevor Walton

Defensive Back | 6-1 | 175

Horn Lake High School

Blake Watson

Running Back | 5-9 | 195

Former School: Old Dominion

Traveon Wright

Defensive Back | 6-0 | 175

Perry High School (Georgia)

Landon Zaldivar

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 310

Jenks High School (Oklahoma)