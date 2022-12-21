Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE
Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gartner, CBIZ and Huron Consulting Group
Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2031732/3-stocks-from-the-flourishing-consulting-services-industry. Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to...
NASDAQ
Webster Financial 's Series F Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Webster Financial Corp's 5.25% Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: WBS.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WBS.PRF was trading at a 23.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Has American Financial Group (AFG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Financial Group (AFG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
Camber Energy Climbs On Agreement To Acquire Certain Oil Companies
(RTTNews) - Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company agreed to acquire certain privately owned oil companies for around $69 million. The acquisition includes working interests in approximately one hundred sixty-nine, proved-producing oil wells producing approx. two thousand barrels...
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking...
NASDAQ
FUTY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FUTY ETF (Symbol: FUTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.96, changing hands as high as $46.00 per share. FUTY shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $531.99, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S....
NASDAQ
Gerdau (GGB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLDR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. Considered an important signifier...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Here is What You Need to Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this shipping company have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the...
