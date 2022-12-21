All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO