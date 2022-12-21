ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON – The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
US judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity

MIAMI – A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The l egal...

