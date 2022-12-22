Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player Injury Participation*
TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP
DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP
OT Lucas Niang Knee FP
RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP
WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP
DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP
TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP
DT Chris Jones Illness FP
DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP
DE Mike Danna Illness DNP
S Deon Bush Illness DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.
Seahawks
Player Injury Participation*
LB Jordyn Brooks Neck LP
WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist LP
LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel DNP
RB Deejay Dallas Ankle LP
LB Darrell Taylor Illness FP
NT Al Woods Achilles DNP
WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP
TE Noah Fant Knee DNP
S Ryan Neal Knee DNP
RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP
LB Uchenna Nwosu Elbow FP
DE Quinton Jefferson Foot FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Veteran LB Bruce Irvin was downgraded to a non-participant, while WR Marquise Goodwin and LB Jordyn Brooks were downgraded to limited participants in practice.
- Abraham Lucas, Quandre Diggs and Tanner Muse were removed from the injury report altogether for Seattle on Wednesday. They were all full participants on Tuesday.
- For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.
Comments / 0