Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP

DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP

OT Lucas Niang Knee FP

RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP

WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP

DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP

TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP

DT Chris Jones Illness FP

DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP

DE Mike Danna Illness DNP

S Deon Bush Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.

Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

LB Jordyn Brooks Neck LP

WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist LP

LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel DNP

RB Deejay Dallas Ankle LP

LB Darrell Taylor Illness FP

NT Al Woods Achilles DNP

WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP

TE Noah Fant Knee DNP

S Ryan Neal Knee DNP

RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP

LB Uchenna Nwosu Elbow FP

DE Quinton Jefferson Foot FP

