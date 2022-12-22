ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLQ0C_0jqoaFYR00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6H4G_0jqoaFYR00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP

DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP

OT Lucas Niang Knee FP

RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP

WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP

DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP

TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP

DT Chris Jones Illness FP

DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP

DE Mike Danna Illness DNP

S Deon Bush Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.

Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkQA4_0jqoaFYR00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

LB Jordyn Brooks Neck LP

WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist LP

LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel DNP

RB Deejay Dallas Ankle LP

LB Darrell Taylor Illness FP

NT Al Woods Achilles DNP

WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP

TE Noah Fant Knee DNP

S Ryan Neal Knee DNP

RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP

LB Uchenna Nwosu Elbow FP

DE Quinton Jefferson Foot FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Veteran LB Bruce Irvin was downgraded to a non-participant, while WR Marquise Goodwin and LB Jordyn Brooks were downgraded to limited participants in practice.
  • Abraham Lucas, Quandre Diggs and Tanner Muse were removed from the injury report altogether for Seattle on Wednesday. They were all full participants on Tuesday.
  • For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Commanders' loss to the 49ers

It was another frustrating day for Washington fans Saturday as the Commanders fell to 7-7-1 after a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. To make matters worse, Washington went into halftime locked in a 7-7 tie with the 49ers. However, Washington’s defense allowed scores on six of San Francisco’s seven second-half possessions as the 49ers outscored the Commanders 30-13 over the final 30 minutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy