The City of Flagstaff will begin the process of dredging Frances Short Pond to remove sediment from post-wildfire flooding. First, the pond will be drained and dried so that the sediment at the bottom of the pond can be more easily accessed and removed. Once the sediment has been removed, the pond will be refilled with reclaimed water and spring runoff. The draining process will begin today, Dec. 22, 2023, and the entire project is expected to take three to six months, with the pond scheduled to be reopened in the late spring or early summer. The public should avoid the pond while the dredging process is taking place.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO