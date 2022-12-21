ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Frances Short Pond dredging

The City of Flagstaff will begin the process of dredging Frances Short Pond to remove sediment from post-wildfire flooding. First, the pond will be drained and dried so that the sediment at the bottom of the pond can be more easily accessed and removed. Once the sediment has been removed, the pond will be refilled with reclaimed water and spring runoff. The draining process will begin today, Dec. 22, 2023, and the entire project is expected to take three to six months, with the pond scheduled to be reopened in the late spring or early summer. The public should avoid the pond while the dredging process is taking place.
Meet and greet event for Public Works Director position

The City of Flagstaff invites members of the public to attend a meet and greet event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at Public Works Core Services building (3200 W Rte 66) to meet the final candidate for the position of Public Works Director. The City received 10 applications and invited three candidates to interview for the position. The City invited one candidate to participate in the meet and greet event.
