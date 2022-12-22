ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to enjoy the holidays with a sensitive stomach

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?. A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.
Snoop named Farmington Police Department’s director of emotional and mental wellness

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Over the holiday weekend, the Farmington Police Department added to its squad by naming a new director of emotional and mental wellness. According to a Facebook post made by the department, Santa dropped a surprise to the department, a cute dog named Snoop. The department quickly recognized Snoop’s potential and named him director of emotional and mental wellness.
A charming eatery that is sure to tempt your global palate

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Finding a world of flavor in one place is much easier with an ‘elevated casual’ restaurant in Salt Lake City called Arlo Restaurant. Perfect for locals and visitors alike to delight in a savory meal, Arlo offers a delicious variety of contemporary food and drink options. Worth noting, everything on the menu is made from scratch using fresh ingredients that have been locally sourced for both quality and community.
Home spaces that you can easily organize ahead of the holiday

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Playing host to guests during the holidays can feel overwhelming. Samantha from Closets By Design joined us in our Good Things Utah studio to share some of her best organization tips and hacks to prepare for their arrival. Closets By Design has...
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
