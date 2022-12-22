Read full article on original website
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
How to enjoy the holidays with a sensitive stomach
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?. A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.
Snoop named Farmington Police Department’s director of emotional and mental wellness
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Over the holiday weekend, the Farmington Police Department added to its squad by naming a new director of emotional and mental wellness. According to a Facebook post made by the department, Santa dropped a surprise to the department, a cute dog named Snoop. The department quickly recognized Snoop’s potential and named him director of emotional and mental wellness.
A charming eatery that is sure to tempt your global palate
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Finding a world of flavor in one place is much easier with an ‘elevated casual’ restaurant in Salt Lake City called Arlo Restaurant. Perfect for locals and visitors alike to delight in a savory meal, Arlo offers a delicious variety of contemporary food and drink options. Worth noting, everything on the menu is made from scratch using fresh ingredients that have been locally sourced for both quality and community.
Home spaces that you can easily organize ahead of the holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Playing host to guests during the holidays can feel overwhelming. Samantha from Closets By Design joined us in our Good Things Utah studio to share some of her best organization tips and hacks to prepare for their arrival. Closets By Design has...
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
My529 is Utah’s educational savings plan; learn how you can get 100% return
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — my529 is Utah’s educational savings plan – an opportunity for people who plan for the future; with wills, insurance, 401K plans, and the like, to include future education funding, through investment-style savings that may grow over the years. According to...
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, injuring two others in car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was accused of firing a gun inside a full car, killing a woman and wounding two others, was found guilty on the five charges presented against him. Jayson Chase, 42, was found guilty of one first degree felony count of...
Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ sentenced in aggravated assault case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release. Ramone...
