The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track

Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
ceoworld.biz

What Should High-Worth Individuals Do Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Expires?

Tax planning is a crucial consideration for business owners. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act setting to expire in a few short years, now is a good time to rethink how it can impact you once tax season rolls around. One of the biggest benefits of TCJA is its change to estate tax exemptions. Sophisticated estate and tax planning strategies take time to develop and implement, however, so consider leveraging the following steps now.

