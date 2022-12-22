Read full article on original website
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
Excerpt: Kelly on DTR and Charbonnet in the Sun Bowl, Practice for Younger Players
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Chip Kelly's talk with the media about quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet playing in the Sun Bowl as well as younger players getting extra practice
Long Snapper Jack Landherr Declares for NFL Draft
UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr has declared for the NFL Draft, per his Twitter. Landherr joins fellow specialist, kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, in leaving UCLA after this season. In one offseason, UCLA will lose its starting punter and kicker (the same guy), and its starting longsnapper. Landherr was quietly one of...
Excerpt: Cronin on Going into Pac-12 Play, Playing Without the Ball
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin discusses the UC Davis game, going into the Pac-12 schedule, and players playing without the ball. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Excerpt: Kelly on What He Needs to Get From the Transfer Portal
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly discussed what he needs and what positions he expects to get from the transfer portal. For the full interview, GO HERE.
WacoTrib.com
Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies
Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
BRO Exclusive: Will McClendon Talks Recovering from Knee Injury, What He Learned Sitting Out, More
UCLA guard Will McClendon talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his recovery from the knee injury, what he learned while sitting out, and what he anticipates his role growing into. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
WacoTrib.com
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
KWTX
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
247Sports
