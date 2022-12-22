ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Long Snapper Jack Landherr Declares for NFL Draft

UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr has declared for the NFL Draft, per his Twitter. Landherr joins fellow specialist, kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, in leaving UCLA after this season. In one offseason, UCLA will lose its starting punter and kicker (the same guy), and its starting longsnapper. Landherr was quietly one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WacoTrib.com

Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
WACO, TX
247Sports

BRO Exclusive: Will McClendon Talks Recovering from Knee Injury, What He Learned Sitting Out, More

UCLA guard Will McClendon talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his recovery from the knee injury, what he learned while sitting out, and what he anticipates his role growing into. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher

Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
KWTX

East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Woman found shot to death in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KILLEEN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

