All Madison Public Libraries Closing at 2pm on Thursday, December 22

All Madison Public Libraries will close early due to predicted extreme weather conditions

All Madison Public Library locations will close early on Thursday, December 22 due to predicted extreme weather conditions. All library events and all community events held in Madison Public Libraries after 2pm will be canceled.

Library customers may use the library remotely by using LINKcat to place holds, check library card records, or renew items. Library items may also be renewed by calling Telecirc (608-242-4700) or any open library. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are also accessible 24/7 with a library card.

As always, during City of Madison declared snow emergencies and days of extreme temperatures this season, please call the library you plan to visit in advance, as updates may occur throughout the week or programs may be canceled even if libraries are open. For broader City of Madison weather closures, check the City of Madison website at www.cityofmadison.com.

All Madison Public Libraries will be closed for the holidays Saturday, December 24-Monday, December 26 and Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2.

For winter weather updates, visit: http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/winter-weather-updates

For a list of all library hours and locations, visit http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/locations

For downloadable audiobooks and ebooks, visit http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/ebooks

For LINKcat online library catalog, visit http://www.linkcat.info