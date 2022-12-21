ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Texas businessmen with Rick Perry ties floated plan to overturn 2020 election in Trump meeting, Jan. 6 report reveals

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Gov. Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could overturn election results, according to the congressional report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list

NEW YORK – It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The editions include one with a foreword by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, published by Harper Paperbacks; A Celadon Books release with a foreword by New Yorker editor David Remnick and an epilogue by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the House Select Committee; and a volume by the Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve, published in coordination with The New York Times.
MARYLAND STATE
KSAT 12

Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis

HAVANA – As Belkis Fajardo, 69, walks through the dense streets of downtown Havana with a small bag of lettuce and onions in hand, she wonders how she’ll feed her family over the holidays. Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but Fajardo is among many...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSAT 12

Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill

President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy