PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm’s length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022. Fans unfettered from pandemic restrictions flocked to film festivals and concerts to get glimpses of their favorite stars, whether Timothée Chalamet in Italy, Harry Styles in Toronto or Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar returning to the stage in triumphant form at the Glastonbury Festival. Months before her tour broke Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift donned a cap and gown and greeted New York University graduates at Yankee Stadium, receiving a hero’s welcome. Movies roared back to life: Tom Cruise provided a huge jolt with “Top Gun: Maverick,” complete with a high-flying promotional tour that spanned the globe and got even reluctant moviegoers back in theaters. Jeff Goldblum returned too, this time to the “Jurassic World” franchise that confirmed that yes, movies would find a way. That path often meant a mix of theaters and streaming, as Daniel Radcliffe and “Weird Al” Yankovic showed with their good-natured biopic of the comedian-musician.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies
Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
‘Hustlers’ Director Lorene Scafaria Stepping In For John Carney On Paramount’s Bee Gees Movie
Deadline has confirmed that Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria is taking on Paramount’s Bee Gees movie as John Carney steps back. John Logan penned the latest draft of the screenplay. Related Story Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works Related Story 'Once' Director John Carney To Direct Bee Gees Biopic For Paramount; John Logan To Pen Script Related Story Lionsgate Wins John Carney-Directed Gershwin-Inspired Musical Drama 'Fascinating Rhythm'; Martin Scorsese & Irwin Winkler Produce Graham King, who was behind the multi-Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, is producing along with Amblin with Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone producing via Sister. We had heard through the grapevine that this project...
Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'
"The emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," Ana de Armas said about Blonde's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe Ana de Armas thinks audiences had trouble realizing her Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde wasn't meant to be a factual biopic. The controversial Netflix movie, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, divided viewers. In a new installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, de Armas, 34, addresses the criticisms. Eddie Redmayne, who was...
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
'You People' Teaser Shows Awkward Lunch With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy And Nia Long
The Netflix comedy by Kenya Barris shows Murphy grilling Hill about race and relationships in a cringe-making exchange.
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
African American Film Critics Association Names ‘The Woman King’ as Best Film of 2022
The African American Film Critics Association has released its list of the best films of 2022, topped by The Woman King. The Gina Prince-Bythewood film stars Viola Davis and tells the story of the Agojie all-female army of fierce warriors. The movie also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Thuso Mbedu.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics' Conversation: The Great Film Performances of 2022Viola Davis to Star in Action Thriller 'G20' From Amazon Studios, MRC Film (Exclusive)Southern and East Africa's Best City and Wine Country Destinations The Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, took the No. 2 spot; followed by Chinonye Chuku’s Till,...
Golden Globes: Here’s How Many TV Series and Films Were Eligible for the Awards in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content to catch up on this winter awards season? That’s because you’re not wrong, there is a ton to sift through. As the Golden Globes prepares to reveal their nominations on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put together a final tally of TV series and motion pictures that were eligible for awards consideration this year — and Variety has those numbers. According to the HFPA, there were 211 series eligible for best TV drama in 2022, and 127 series in the running for best musical or comedy. In the race for limited...
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
