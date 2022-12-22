The face of California's emergency response reflects on career as he prepares to retire

Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end...
spectrumnews1.com
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
spectrumnews1.com
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a...
spectrumnews1.com
We Energies lifts request for customers to reduce their natural gas usage, lower thermostats
WISCONSIN — We Energies, a major Wisconsin utility company, lifted its request on Saturday 11 hours after asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage and lower thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. The company had originally asked customers to conserve usage Friday night after the pipeline providing natural...
spectrumnews1.com
LG&E and KU asking Kentuckians to conserve power after it performs rolling blackouts
KENTUCKY — Extreme cold temperatures and subsequent high energy demands have pressured local energy grids, and LG&E and KU are asking customers to reduce energy consumption as they perform rolling blackouts. What You Need To Know. LG&E and KU started performing rolling blackouts Friday night. They said extreme cold...
spectrumnews1.com
'We're a purple state': Gov. Tony Evers talks November victory, reaching across the aisle in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — As Gov. Tony Evers gets ready to begin his second term in January, compromise with Republican leaders who control the legislature will continue to be crucial. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with the governor ahead of Inauguration Day for a conversation about...
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
Comments / 0