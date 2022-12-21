Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW
Kenny Omega, who is returning to NJPW to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. What are your thoughts of NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: The Workhorsemen Injured At AEW Dark Tapings
A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Says It Was A “Privilege” To Train With Bret & Stu Hart
Ken Shamrock will never forget how fortunate he was to be able to train with Bret and Stu Hart prior to his WWF debut. After a successful career in the UFC, Shamrock joined the WWF in 1997 and was the guest official for the Bret Hart vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 13.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
ewrestlingnews.com
Photo: Xavier Woods Receives Every Nintendo 64 Game For Christmas
One half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods had a very Merry Christmas indeed, after receiving every video game for the Nintendo 64 console playable in North America. Woods’ love of gaming is no secret, as he is the lead of the wildly popular “UpUpDownDown” YouTube...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Reveals How The Dark Order Has Coped With Brodie Lee’s Passing
Evil Uno made his debut for AEW as a member of The Dark Order at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019. A year later, Brodie Lee made his surprise AEW debut and was revealed as the “Exalted One”, the leader of the Dark Order. On December 26,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Gives His Picks For The Best Minds In The Business
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the topic of the greatest past and present minds in pro wrestling. Angle named both Hulk Hogan and Triple H and went on to explain his picks. He said, “For me personally, Triple H....
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Air Date Confirmed
AEW will be holding Rampage and Battle of the Belts V on January 6th from Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The TNT schedule lists that Battle of the Belts V will air after the Friday, January 6 episode of Rampage in its regular 10-11 PM Eastern time slot, with Battle of the Belts then airing from 11 PM to midnight.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Reflects On Meeting Andre The Giant For The First Time
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with the late Andre The Giant during the latest edition of his The Snake Pit podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Picking up Andre the Giant:. “I was told to pick...
Comments / 0