ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 22, 2022

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 22, 2022 6:48 p.m. Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

First Jewish person born in Las Vegas

Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …. Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on Friday as part of a mission to help the underserved and unite communities. Fontainebleau Las Vegas secures $2.2B loan to stay …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/fontainebleau-las-vegas-secures-2-2b-loan-to-stay-on-schedule-for-2023-debut/. Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out …. A non-profit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Randy’s Donuts pop-up coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four months after opening its first Las Vegas location, Randy’s Donuts is headed for the Strip. A pop-up window inside Sun’s Out Buns Out at Resorts World will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, according to a news release on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through for kids

At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson home aims to bring Holiday cheer with decorations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— People around the Las Vegas valley continue to show off their homes in creative ways this holiday season. One homeowner in Henderson is bent on bringing his neighborhood together by spreading Christmas cheer. Anthony Kolasky spent three to four weeks putting decorations up at his home.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
JEAN, NV
8newsnow.com

Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Valley malls brace for last-minute holiday shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With only a few days remaining until Christmas, valley malls are bracing for the last-minute rush of holiday shoppers. The clock is ticking until Christmas and holiday shoppers like Selena Cowan know there is still so much to do and not enough time. “I wish this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Many valley families skipping the stress of holiday cooking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Many people throughout the valley have decided to skip cooking, and instead, get their meals pre-made this year. Cutting down on the time spent in the kitchen, so more time can be spent with friends and family. “I just feel like moms have a lot of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy