FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 22, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 22, 2022 6:48 p.m. Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …
First Jewish person born in Las Vegas
Nonprofit brings Christmas to hundreds of Las Vegas …. Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on Friday as part of a mission to help the underserved and unite communities. Fontainebleau Las Vegas secures $2.2B loan to stay …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/fontainebleau-las-vegas-secures-2-2b-loan-to-stay-on-schedule-for-2023-debut/. Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out …. A non-profit...
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
Randy’s Donuts pop-up coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four months after opening its first Las Vegas location, Randy’s Donuts is headed for the Strip. A pop-up window inside Sun’s Out Buns Out at Resorts World will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, according to a news release on Thursday.
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
First Jewish person born in Las Vegas turns 90 years old and details Hannukah, antisemitism changes
Ninty years ago, the first Jewish person was born in the Las Vegas Valley. Nearly a century later, the pioneer says local Hannukah celebrations and antisemitism incidents look drastically different. First Jewish person born in Las Vegas turns 90 years …. Ninty years ago, the first Jewish person was born...
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through for kids
At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups...
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Valley family wants accountability after man and …. The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Fulfilling Christmas...
Henderson home aims to bring Holiday cheer with decorations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— People around the Las Vegas valley continue to show off their homes in creative ways this holiday season. One homeowner in Henderson is bent on bringing his neighborhood together by spreading Christmas cheer. Anthony Kolasky spent three to four weeks putting decorations up at his home.
Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
“I have no job:” Mobile business with $20K worth of tools allegedly stolen days before Xmas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department reported nearly 10,000 vehicle thefts in its jurisdiction this year. But, what happens when that vehicle is actually a business?. That’s the reality an east-valley business owner faced just days before the Christmas Holiday. Berry Cotner recently began JB...
Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
Valley malls brace for last-minute holiday shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With only a few days remaining until Christmas, valley malls are bracing for the last-minute rush of holiday shoppers. The clock is ticking until Christmas and holiday shoppers like Selena Cowan know there is still so much to do and not enough time. “I wish this...
‘You got to do what you’ve got to do:’ Buy & sell shop in Las Vegas sees uptick in business during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As the expenses of the holiday season continue to take a toll, many in Southern Nevada are scrambling to make ends meet, which in some cases can mean selling things at a pawn shop or similar store. “People are unfortunately needing money,” Shawn Silber, partner at...
Woman killed in east valley crash; 2 drivers arrested for suspicion of DUI
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died after a suspected DUI crash could not be identified by police due to her injuries. According to the arrest report, the 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, had to be extricated because she was trapped under the rear passenger seat.
Many valley families skipping the stress of holiday cooking
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Many people throughout the valley have decided to skip cooking, and instead, get their meals pre-made this year. Cutting down on the time spent in the kitchen, so more time can be spent with friends and family. “I just feel like moms have a lot of...
