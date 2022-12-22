Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Showcase of Dreams’ Framed Diorama Celebrating Every Anniversary Coming in January

Read full article on original website
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
PHOTOS: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a huge milestone, its 100th anniversary! The 100 Years of Wonder celebration officially begins January 27, but Disneyland has some beautiful new merchandise in so we can start celebrating early. This is just the beginning of the new platinum-themed collection and we are sure to see many new and exciting items added as the anniversary celebration continues. Here is your first look at what is now available for purchase in Disneyland!
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
Disney and Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions to Resume Negotiations Over Wages in January
Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale to Feature Return of ‘Dream… and Shine Brighter’ and More Surprises
Disneyland Paris has released a preview image for the “Grand Finale” of its 30th anniversary celebration. The “Grand Finale” will begin on January 9 and the celebration will end on September 30, 2023. The image features Minnie in her pink and silver 30th anniversary outfit, with...
New 2023 Light Up Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new 2023 light up ear headband has just debuted at Walt Disney World. We first found it in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The light up ear headband is different than the usual form in that it has a hard plastic, unlined band. The band has small teeth to help it stay on your head.
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
PHOTOS: Carousel Coffee Signage Installed at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Construction continues at Disney’s BoardWalk, where new dining venues are coming soon. Today we found that Carousel Coffee signage has been installed inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Carousel Coffee is replacing Dundry’s Sundries, which closed permanently on October 3. At our last check-in, the Dundry’s sign was still above...
Brett Owens Previews ‘Treasure Planet’ ‘The Emperor’s New Groove,’ and More New Works to Debut at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Brett Owens, a Disney Fine artist and graphics designer with Disney Live Entertainment, has posted previews of several new artworks that will debut for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Poster-style art will be available featuring “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Emperor’s New Groove,” and “Treasure Planet.”
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
VIDEO: Another Preview of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared During ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’
During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special on ABC, Disney shared a preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Trevor Jackson and Daniella Perkins of “Grown-ish” met with Imagineer Chris Beatty for a behind-the-scenes look. They visited the load area and saw Cast Members riding the coaster.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Disneyland Adds ‘Courtesy’ Advisory to Address Guest Behavior
In the midst of brawls and aggressive behavior, Disneyland has followed Walt Disney World’s lead and added a “courtesy” section to its “Know Before You Go” page on the official website. The page displays advisories for the park reservation requirements, health & safety, and courtesy...
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
