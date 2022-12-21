Read full article on original website
Report: The Workhorsemen Injured At AEW Dark Tapings
A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
5 Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will see Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. TNT...
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
Latest Update on John Cena’s WrestleMania Status
With a week to go before John Cena’s in-ring WWE return on SmackDown, where the legend will team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, speculation continues to grow about his WrestleMania plans. According to Dave Meltzer,. “The belief is that Cena will be working WrestleMania but...
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
WWE SmackDown News – Bray Wyatt Assaults Cameraman, The New Day Attack Imperium
On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy last week. Wyatt clarified that he and Uncle Howdy are two separate individuals, before the former Universal Champion snapped and unleashed on the cameraman. Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw...
Solo Sikoa Wants Dream Match Against Rey Mysterio, Reflects On His WWE Main Roster Debut
On September 3, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event, Solo Sikoa returned from injury, interfering in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and helping The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Psychopath, turning heel in the process. A...
Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event
In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
New AEW Streaming Deal Announcement Is Imminent
Although there have been rumors about AEW announcing a streaming home for a while, it looks like a deal is about to be announced. Speculation regarding this picked up after it was announced that ROH TV would return to the HonorClub streaming service. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
MJF Calls AEW Fans The Worst In All Of Pro Sports
AEW World Champion MJF has made his views on the promotion’s fans clear, calling them the worst fans in pro sports. MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last month, thanks to an assist from William Regal. On Twitter, MJF spoke about fans talking about athletes from...
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
AEW News: Granden Goetzman, Lethal And Jarrett’s Remixed Theme
Granden Goetzman made his AEW TV debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has a bit of detail on his training. As previously reported, Goetzman debuted as part of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group and had been training at Jay Lethal’s school. Fightful Select reports that Goetzman has also done some training with Matt Sydal. Goetzman looks to be part of the group along with Parker Boudreaux.
Rob Gronkowski Wants WWE Match With The Rock
While speaking to TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski revealed that if he ever does decide to transition into a WWE Superstar, he wants to have his first match as either the tag team partner of The Rock or go against him. Gronkowski made his first-ever WWE appearance during the Andre The...
AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal
The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel
During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. You can check out some highlights from the...
Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan To Become A Free Agent Soon
On November 5, 2017, Sami Callihan made his debut for Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory in a villainous role. According to a report from Fightful Select, Callihan’s deal with Impact Wrestling will expire in a few months, making the 35-year-old wrestler a free agent. At the beginning of...
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
