A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.

1 DAY AGO