San Antonio, TX

Wind and snow snarl holiday travel in Northeast and upper Midwest

Wind and snow is still whipping across much of the upper Midwest and Northeast on this Christmas Eve. There have been near-whiteout conditions in parts of Michigan and New York. It's dangerously cold in several states across the country. The wind is blowing snow around so badly that police and firetrucks in some areas have gotten stuck in snow themselves. Tyler Scott from member station Michigan Radio reports more on the latest conditions. Tyler, hey.
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero

SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
Texas is now home to 30 million people

Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state's population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

