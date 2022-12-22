Read full article on original website
I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’
I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around...
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time.
You’ve Now Got 4 Chances to See Kolby Cooper’s Acoustic Christmas Tour
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's about to get even more wonderful...er. Kolby Cooper is heading out for a Christmas tour and tickets are the perfect thing for the hard to buy person in your life. Just don't wait 'till Christmas to give them their tickets,...
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
ABOUT
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://radiotexaslive.com/
