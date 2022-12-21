Franco Harris dies at 72: NFL world mourns the loss of Steelers legend, 'Immaculate Reception' architect

Read full article on original website
Related
4 Las Vegas Raiders QB options to replace Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention after an ugly road loss to
ng-sportingnews.com
Jets playoff chances: How New York can still earn AFC wild card berth after loss to Jaguars
The Jets' playoff hopes took another blow with a 19-3 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Jaguars. A season that began with real promise for the Jets, who were three games over .500 just one month ago, has reached a critical point after four consecutive losses. The streak began with...
Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars fan uses PowerPoint to convince wife to let him travel to Jets game
The Jaguars find themselves in the midst of a playoff chase for the first time in years. Every game matters, including this week's road clash with the Jets. It's not always easy to convince the spouse of that, however. So one Jacksonville fan took it upon himself to do just...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, more RBs affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As is customary this time of year, the war of attrition is claiming starting running backs every week. First, it was Dameon Pierce (ankle), then it was Jonathan Taylor (ankle). With backfield depth already depleted, fantasy football owners can ill afford to be without any key RBs. Heading into Saturday, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Harris, and Khalil Herbert are the most notable "questionable" backs, and all will affect Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions regardless of whether they're active or inactive.
ng-sportingnews.com
Zach Wilson's confidence falters as Jets QB is benched again: 'I've got to look myself in the mirror'
Zach Wilson's struggles reached a new low Thursday night. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was thoroughly outplayed by No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars breezed past the Jets 19-3. It was a sopping-wet night at MetLife Stadium; steady rain soaked the turf. Lawrence...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Fantasy Week 17 Waiver Pickups: Tyler Allgeier, Chuba Hubbard continue playing well
We get it -- you don't want to pick up Tyler Allgeier, Chuba Hubbard, or Royce Freeman, but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't list them among our top Week 17 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. All three were featured in this space last week, too, but fantasy owners gunning for their league championships apparently had no interest in these committee RBs. That's fine, but after another week of significant workload and/or production, you'd be wise to at least consider them if you or your opponent needs a flex this week.
Comments / 0