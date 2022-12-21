Read full article on original website
Weekend News Brief
Winter Storm Elliott Continues to hit Genesee County and the rest of Western New York. The Blizzard Warning continues through Saturday and into Sunday at 7am. The high winds of up to 70 miles per hour will continue, up to 3 feet of snow could fall across the region. The wind will drive temperatures down as low as negative 30 degrees. Travel will be difficult to impossible due to drifting snow. Trees and power lines being down could cause power outages.
National Guard deployed to Erie County
"New Yorkers are experiencing a life threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York," Hochul said.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Erie County declares State of Emergency starting at 7 a.m. EST on Friday
During a press briefing on Thursday ahead of the Christmas weekend blizzard forecasted to hit Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared a State of Emergency starting at 7 a.m. EST Friday morning. Read more here:
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg bracing for wrath of Lake Erie during blizzard
Kevin Hoak, co-owner of Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant along Route 5 in Hamburg, knows this blizzard set to ravage Western New York and the Lake Erie shoreline will pack a punch the area has not seen in some time. Read more here:
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
Tens of thousands still without power across WNY
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Person found in Buffalo is third storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
Wegmans and Tops closing until after Christmas due to storm
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
‘Generational’ storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?
This page breaks down closings by category.
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Live updates: Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
