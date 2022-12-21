Winter Storm Elliott Continues to hit Genesee County and the rest of Western New York. The Blizzard Warning continues through Saturday and into Sunday at 7am. The high winds of up to 70 miles per hour will continue, up to 3 feet of snow could fall across the region. The wind will drive temperatures down as low as negative 30 degrees. Travel will be difficult to impossible due to drifting snow. Trees and power lines being down could cause power outages.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO