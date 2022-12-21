ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

wbtai.com

Weekend News Brief

Winter Storm Elliott Continues to hit Genesee County and the rest of Western New York. The Blizzard Warning continues through Saturday and into Sunday at 7am. The high winds of up to 70 miles per hour will continue, up to 3 feet of snow could fall across the region. The wind will drive temperatures down as low as negative 30 degrees. Travel will be difficult to impossible due to drifting snow. Trees and power lines being down could cause power outages.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY

