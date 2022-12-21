ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham

‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham-area tattoo shops to visit in the New Year

Planning for ways to spend your holiday money and gazing longingly at the tattoo you dreamed of ages ago? Look no further than these five spots in the Birmingham area that will help you finalize the perfect design. 1. Classic 13. With over 50 years of experience in the tattoo...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham

Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

An Emotional Mayor Woodfin Speaks on 12-Year-Old Killed While Sleeping

Following the shooting death of a sleeping 12-year-old girl, an emotional Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin struggled to speak about the incident at a press conference Wednesday morning. At almost 2 a.m. Wednesday, Audriana Pearson, a seventh-grader at Eugene Brown Erwin Middle School in Center Point, was shot and killed when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How you can help the warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Best of Birmingham-Area’s Christmas Lights And Displays 2022 (Photos)

Over the past month Birmingham freelance photographers Solomon Crenshaw Jr. and Joe Songer crisscrossed the Birmingham metro to shoot the sparkling sights of the holiday season with its dazzling decorations and lights and inflatables and the warmth of Christmas. Here’s some of what they captured. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

