FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023
There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
Bham Now
12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham
‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
10 places in Birmingham are offering free Christmas dinner to those fighting hunger
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. As the holiday season approaches several organizations in Birmingham are working diligently with volunteer assistance to ensure no one has an empty stomach on Christmas day. There are dozens of nonprofit organizations and churches in metro...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham-area tattoo shops to visit in the New Year
Planning for ways to spend your holiday money and gazing longingly at the tattoo you dreamed of ages ago? Look no further than these five spots in the Birmingham area that will help you finalize the perfect design. 1. Classic 13. With over 50 years of experience in the tattoo...
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
birminghamtimes.com
An Emotional Mayor Woodfin Speaks on 12-Year-Old Killed While Sleeping
Following the shooting death of a sleeping 12-year-old girl, an emotional Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin struggled to speak about the incident at a press conference Wednesday morning. At almost 2 a.m. Wednesday, Audriana Pearson, a seventh-grader at Eugene Brown Erwin Middle School in Center Point, was shot and killed when...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
birminghamtimes.com
Best of Birmingham-Area’s Christmas Lights And Displays 2022 (Photos)
Over the past month Birmingham freelance photographers Solomon Crenshaw Jr. and Joe Songer crisscrossed the Birmingham metro to shoot the sparkling sights of the holiday season with its dazzling decorations and lights and inflatables and the warmth of Christmas. Here’s some of what they captured. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Birmingham community mourns loss of 12-year-old shot and killed in her bed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people of interest are in police custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made yet. According to Birmingham Police, the three people of interest were taken into custody after a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended […]
Landfill fire near Birmingham still burning 28 days later. Now what?
For the better part of a month an underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham, blanketing Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke and forcing residents worry about what they might be breathing in. Now -- as the fire continues to burn with no signs of...
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
Bham Now
Stone Hollow was just recommended by Oprah—see how this Pepper Place store is on a roll
The Pepper Place favorite, Stone Hollow Farmstead, is on a holiday roll receiving three different national recognitions and awards. From their delicious bloody mary mixes to beautiful flowers, this mother-daughter duo does it all. Keep reading to see which of their products got featured. National recognition. Every year, Oprah announces...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
