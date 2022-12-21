Read full article on original website
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
$2.65M awarded to combat homelessness in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the State Senator Who Doubles as Winning Volunteer High School Coach in Birmingham
Asked about his nearly 25-year career as a Ramsay High School basketball coach, longtime Alabama State Senator Rodger Smitherman proudly pulls out a laminated card from his wallet. It was a card showing that he is a certified coach with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. “I’m a card-carrying certified...
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Taking the World by Storm
In spite of personal hardships, Karen Tyree, RDH, BSDH, continues to advance the professions of dental assisting and dental hygiene in her home state of Alabama. Dentistry has been plagued by a lack of dental team members in spite of high demand. Gadsden State Community College is trying to do something about that issue by launching a new Dental Science Program, which will initially educate dental assistants in Gadsden, Alabama.
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
