Huntsville, AL

WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings

Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

$2.65M awarded to combat homelessness in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless.  “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
ALABAMA STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Taking the World by Storm

In spite of personal hardships, Karen Tyree, RDH, BSDH, continues to advance the professions of dental assisting and dental hygiene in her home state of Alabama. Dentistry has been plagued by a lack of dental team members in spite of high demand. Gadsden State Community College is trying to do something about that issue by launching a new Dental Science Program, which will initially educate dental assistants in Gadsden, Alabama.
GADSDEN, AL
apr.org

TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm

The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

