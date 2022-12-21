Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Oklahoma becomes latest state to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined a growing list of governors in announcing a TikTok ban on state-owned devices Thursday. Like other governors, Stitt warned of possible national and cybersecurity threats from the Chinese-owned social media app. “Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue...
game-news24.com
TikTok: the already banned application was just sued
News JVTech TikTok: the already banned application has just been sued. TikTok has been in the spotlight several years. It hasn’t been just for reason. Young people think of it, but the American government is still reluctant to accept the Chinese application. A lawsuit has just been filed to block the application.
Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day trial
An Arizona judge on Saturday ruled against Kari Lake in her challenge of Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’s (D) victory, dismissing the highest-profile case challenging the midterm election results.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
FBI director: TikTok could be China's best espionage tool
Why it matters: Chris Wray has once again shared Washington's concerns over TikTok, an incredibly popular video app that could pose an unprecedented threat to US security. The issue is in the algorithm, and its permeability to the Communist Party's dystopian techno-control apparatus. TikTok is a formidable tool for espionage...
TikTok, other 'threats' banned from Maryland government workers' devices
(The Center Square) – Use of TikTok and other social media platforms on state-issued devices by Maryland government employees is being banned in a directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican's order prohibits using certain Chinese and Russian-influence products and platforms which present a cybersecurity risk to the state. The directive targets TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; Tencent Holdings, and includes Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat. The directive...
Under DeSantis, Florida Captures Title Of America’s Fastest-Growing State
Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is definitely on fire, as the Biden administration’s latest data show. The Sunshine State became America’s fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report issued this week. Bureau analysts reported that Florida’s
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed
Washington Examiner
Governors ban TikTok over security concerns
Critics of TikTok, the popular short-form video service, have long feared that Chinese parent company ByteDance is sharing user information with the government there and allowing it to manipulate content. Since late November, the Republican governors of Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas have banned TikTok from...
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday
McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices
Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.
Texas Bill To Ban Children Under 18 From Social Media
Time for another Ban on Social MediaPhoto byImage by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay. A congressman from North Texas has proposed a measure that would outlaw social media use among kids in the region.
