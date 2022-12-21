ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
game-news24.com

TikTok: the already banned application was just sued

News JVTech TikTok: the already banned application has just been sued. TikTok has been in the spotlight several years. It hasn’t been just for reason. Young people think of it, but the American government is still reluctant to accept the Chinese application. A lawsuit has just been filed to block the application.
INDIANA STATE
TechSpot

FBI director: TikTok could be China's best espionage tool

Why it matters: Chris Wray has once again shared Washington's concerns over TikTok, an incredibly popular video app that could pose an unprecedented threat to US security. The issue is in the algorithm, and its permeability to the Communist Party's dystopian techno-control apparatus. TikTok is a formidable tool for espionage...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

TikTok, other 'threats' banned from Maryland government workers' devices

(The Center Square) – Use of TikTok and other social media platforms on state-issued devices by Maryland government employees is being banned in a directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican's order prohibits using certain Chinese and Russian-influence products and platforms which present a cybersecurity risk to the state. The directive targets TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; Tencent Holdings, and includes Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat. The directive...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Governors ban TikTok over security concerns

Critics of TikTok, the popular short-form video service, have long feared that Chinese parent company ByteDance is sharing user information with the government there and allowing it to manipulate content. Since late November, the Republican governors of Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas have banned TikTok from...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 WORD

McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices

Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.

