Huntsville, AL

Limestone County Expansion

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is steadily developing and there is much more to come. Expansion is on the rise, and Limestone County Economic Development Association CEO Bethany Shockney says there's much more on the way. Shockney says, " There's been a lot of things in the news lately...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens

ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
Jody Singer, first woman to lead NASA’s Huntsville center, on watching Artemis launch: ‘Go, baby, go!’

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
Senate confirms Huntsville attorney to seat on TVA board

The U.S. Senate this week confirmed the nomination of Huntsville attorney Joe Ritch to serve on the TVA board of directors, Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday. Shelby made the announcement on Twitter. President Joe Biden nominated Ritch in July, which Shelby supported. “His return to the board will be good...
Family without power for hours as electric companies struggle to keep up with demand from freezing temperatures

An unprecedented power curtailment from TVA has local power companies urging customers to limit power use, or risk rolling blackouts. Huntsville Utilities said any unnecessary power should be turned off, which unfortunately includes Christmas lights. "This is an unprecedented event," said Joe Gehrdes, director of community relations with Huntsville Utilities....
Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions

If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Salvation Army hosts Christmas Meal. Just in time before the extreme cold weather, the salvation army of Huntsville hosted its...
Luke Hajdasz Leaving WAAY in Huntsville after 2 Years

Luke Hajdasz is leaving Huntsville, Alabama ABC affiliate WAAY after two years. Hajdasz posted the news on Twitter saying, “I will certainly miss North Alabama and the people of this part of the country. Announcement on what’s next coming soon!”. He joined the station after graduating from the...
