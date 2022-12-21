Read full article on original website
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Realtors: Huntsville area homebuyers to have more bargaining power in 2023
Don’t expect homes to sell at a record pace in 2023 as they did in 2021 when more than 10,000 homes were sold in Madison County alone. Don’t expect a housing crash like the one that occurred during the Great Recession of 2008-09 either, according to Realtors and real estate analysts.
Limestone County Expansion
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is steadily developing and there is much more to come. Expansion is on the rise, and Limestone County Economic Development Association CEO Bethany Shockney says there's much more on the way. Shockney says, " There's been a lot of things in the news lately...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
WAAY-TV
TVA asks customers across North Alabama to voluntarily limit electric consumption
The Tennessee Valley Authority, along with Decatur, Huntsville and Athens utilities, is asking customers to try and limit the amount of electricity they use this weekend. In Decatur, power demand surpassed 30,000 megawatts Friday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing. Utility leaders are asking people to turn off lights they...
Here’s how the 1.7T government funding package could affect North Alabama
In a 68-29 vote, the U.S. Senate approved a comprehensive spending package Thursday – with billions set to come home to North Alabama.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Alabama winter weather power outages: TVA warns of rolling blackouts in ‘unprecedented event’
North Alabama may see some rolling blackouts, Huntsville Utilities says. TVA Chief Operating Officer Don Moul calls the situation an “unprecedented event.”. Drivers are being advised that the power outages could disrupt traffic signals. If that occurs, motorists are advised to treat every signaled intersection as a four-way stop.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Huntsville Utilities continuing work to restore power
Huntsville Utilities say there are no plans to institute rolling blackouts due to winter weather as crews continue to work at restoring power to customers experiencing outages.
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
Jody Singer, first woman to lead NASA’s Huntsville center, on watching Artemis launch: ‘Go, baby, go!’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAFF
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car. There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a...
Senate confirms Huntsville attorney to seat on TVA board
The U.S. Senate this week confirmed the nomination of Huntsville attorney Joe Ritch to serve on the TVA board of directors, Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday. Shelby made the announcement on Twitter. President Joe Biden nominated Ritch in July, which Shelby supported. “His return to the board will be good...
WAAY-TV
Family without power for hours as electric companies struggle to keep up with demand from freezing temperatures
An unprecedented power curtailment from TVA has local power companies urging customers to limit power use, or risk rolling blackouts. Huntsville Utilities said any unnecessary power should be turned off, which unfortunately includes Christmas lights. "This is an unprecedented event," said Joe Gehrdes, director of community relations with Huntsville Utilities....
WAFF
Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning. According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue. “It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just...
WHNT-TV
Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions
If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Salvation Army hosts Christmas Meal. Just in time before the extreme cold weather, the salvation army of Huntsville hosted its...
AdWeek
Luke Hajdasz Leaving WAAY in Huntsville after 2 Years
Luke Hajdasz is leaving Huntsville, Alabama ABC affiliate WAAY after two years. Hajdasz posted the news on Twitter saying, “I will certainly miss North Alabama and the people of this part of the country. Announcement on what’s next coming soon!”. He joined the station after graduating from the...
