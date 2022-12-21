ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

New flu death rate numbers have Alabama health care providers pushing vaccinations

The Alabama Department of Public Health says two dozen people in the state have died of the flu so far this season. In Alabama, the flu generally peeks in January and February. Healthcare providers say if you haven’t done so already, now is the time for everyone six months and older to get vaccinated. Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels says the vaccine is critical for those patients at highest risk.
COVID-19 positivity, hospitalizations take a sharp rise in Alabama

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen at an alarming rate over the past two weeks, with hospitalizations related to COVID-19 infection at levels not seen since September at a time in the pandemic when the number was decreasing, according to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of hypothermia risk

Thursday night, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are forecast to be cold – very cold – the kind of cold that Alabama very rarely ever experiences. On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) warned the public that there is a real risk of hypothermia if you are exposed to that cold.
Health officials on the lookout for Invasive Strep A

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Alabama medical experts warn of health risks posed by freezing temperatures

With freezing temperatures expected across North Alabama, medical experts warn those who don't take necessary precautions could face serious health risks. According to the National Weather Service, when temperatures hit single digits, exposed skin can get frostbite in just 30 minutes. Once it's that cold, many people don't even know they have frostbite.
PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama

The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.

Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm

The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
Extreme cold means bridge, road treatments could be ‘minimally effective,’ Alabama officials warn

A blast of arctic air cold could bring dangerous road conditions in the coming days, Alabama officials are warning. The cold front is expected to move across the state Thursday and Friday, plunging temperatures into the single digits, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings have been issued for parts of the state that will go into effect late Thursday.
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana and worked with a physician […]
Impact Weather: incredibly cold temperatures in Alabama

Impact Day: The cold blast drives temperatures down to the lowest point in over a decade and creating a dangerously cold scenario with high wind gusts and incredibly low wind chill values. Check the video forecast for the latest. BRUTAL COLD. The Siberian air blasting in with a vengeance dropping...
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

