Alabama State

The Associated Press

Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Twins with History of Similar Test Scores Win Lawsuit After Medical School Alleged Cheating on Exam

Kayla and Kellie Bingham were in their second year of medical school when they were accused of "signaling one another and passing notes" during an exam, according to court documents Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on a medical school exam in 2016. Last month, they won a defamation case against the Medical University of South Carolina and were awarded $1.5 million in damages, according to court documents. Kayla and Kellie, then 24, were in their second year of studies at MUSC when they took the test in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Upworthy

Grieving student points out the difference between STEM and non-STEM professors in viral tweet

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 3, 2021. It has since been updated. Throughout our academic careers, we may have become familiar with several types of educators. If your schools were anything like mine, you know that arts and humanities teachers tended to be more touchy-feely, whereas math and science were more straight-laced. In a tweet that has gone viral since it was first posted, one user pointed out the difference between STEM and non-STEM professors in the most accurate way possible: how they respond to requests from students for time off following a loved one's death. When Twitter user Dina_patina needed ways to make up for lost college credit after a relative died, she was confronted with two very different responses from her professors.
Harvard Health

Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
HARVARD, MA
k12dive.com

Ed Department disbands National Parents and Families Engagement Council

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced it had “immediately and permanently” disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council — just months after a group of conservative activists filed a lawsuit against the department claiming the council lacked “balanced” perspectives. The lawsuit, filed in July, has now been dropped.
Phys.org

Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report

Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike

Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
The Independent

Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination

A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
WASHINGTON STATE
technologynetworks.com

Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility

At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
BBC

University of Exeter student nurses put on art exhibition

Student nurses have been producing original art to explore the emotional experience of nursing. Undergraduates from the University of Exeter's Academy of Nursing have produced paintings, poetry, collages and sculptures. All the work will go on show at an exhibition - The Art and History of Nursing - at St...

